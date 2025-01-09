News 9

Chae Su-geun case reignites

입력 2025.01.09 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This ruling comes a year and a half after a young Marine Chae Su-geun was declared 'killed in action.'

As the court determined that the order was not legitimate, the controversy over where that order originated is expected to reignite.

Next, we have Yoon Jin with the report.

[Report]

On July 19, 2023, Corporal Chae Su-geun died while searching for a missing person in a river.

He was sent into the search without a life jacket, and the Marine Corps investigation team led by Colonel Park Jung-hun concluded that eight individuals, including then-Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun, were responsible.

However, former Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup prevented the police transfer of the investigation results through former Commander Kim Kye-hwan.

In response, the court pointed out, "The instructions and intentions of the defense minister are difficult to view as legitimate orders."

Former Minister Lee emphasized that it was his decision, but it was revealed that on the day he instructed Commander Kim Kye-hwan to withhold the transfer, he had a phone call with President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had also retrieved the case records that were sent to the police.

President Yoon exercised his veto power three times regarding the special investigation law for Corporal Chae's death, and this ruling could serve as a driving force for the re-promotion of the special investigation law to investigate external pressures on the investigation.

[Park Jung-hun/Colonel/Former Head of Marine Corps Investigation Team: "(The legal officer of the Ministry of National Defense) directly called about individual cases and said to remove this or that... I felt it was very much external pressure."]

Former Minister Lee has been placed on a travel ban as a suspect in the investigation pressure allegations but was appointed as the ambassador to Australia last March.

This has led to controversy over a possible escape, and some analyses suggest it negatively affected the ruling party in the general elections held a month later.

Regarding this ruling, former Minister Lee's lawyer stated that it is difficult to accept and that the military prosecution will appeal, expecting corrections in the subsequent trial.

KBS News, Yoon Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Chae Su-geun case reignites
    • 입력 2025-01-09 23:54:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

This ruling comes a year and a half after a young Marine Chae Su-geun was declared 'killed in action.'

As the court determined that the order was not legitimate, the controversy over where that order originated is expected to reignite.

Next, we have Yoon Jin with the report.

[Report]

On July 19, 2023, Corporal Chae Su-geun died while searching for a missing person in a river.

He was sent into the search without a life jacket, and the Marine Corps investigation team led by Colonel Park Jung-hun concluded that eight individuals, including then-Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun, were responsible.

However, former Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup prevented the police transfer of the investigation results through former Commander Kim Kye-hwan.

In response, the court pointed out, "The instructions and intentions of the defense minister are difficult to view as legitimate orders."

Former Minister Lee emphasized that it was his decision, but it was revealed that on the day he instructed Commander Kim Kye-hwan to withhold the transfer, he had a phone call with President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had also retrieved the case records that were sent to the police.

President Yoon exercised his veto power three times regarding the special investigation law for Corporal Chae's death, and this ruling could serve as a driving force for the re-promotion of the special investigation law to investigate external pressures on the investigation.

[Park Jung-hun/Colonel/Former Head of Marine Corps Investigation Team: "(The legal officer of the Ministry of National Defense) directly called about individual cases and said to remove this or that... I felt it was very much external pressure."]

Former Minister Lee has been placed on a travel ban as a suspect in the investigation pressure allegations but was appointed as the ambassador to Australia last March.

This has led to controversy over a possible escape, and some analyses suggest it negatively affected the ruling party in the general elections held a month later.

Regarding this ruling, former Minister Lee's lawyer stated that it is difficult to accept and that the military prosecution will appeal, expecting corrections in the subsequent trial.

KBS News, Yoon Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령
[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석

[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석
설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”

설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”
윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분<br>…‘내전’까지 언급

윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분…‘내전’까지 언급
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.