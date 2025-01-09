News 9

Ex-Marine investigator acquitted

[Anchor]

Former Marine Corps Investigation Unit Chief Park Jeong-hoon was acquitted in the first trial of the military court.

In 2023, former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup approved the investigation results reported by former Chief Park regarding the death of Corporal Chae.

However, the former minister instructed former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan not to pass the document to the police just one day later, and former Commander Kim also conveyed this instruction to former Chief Park.

Nevertheless, former Chief Park submitted the investigation results to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police, and the military prosecution charged him with 'disobedience' for not following his superior's orders.

Additionally, he was charged with defamation of character for allegedly distorting the former minister's statements on air, making it seem like he had given improper orders.

The first trial court found both charges to be without merit.

What reasons were given? Reporter Kim Yong-jun reports.

[Report]

The key issues in the trial were whether there was an actual order and the appropriateness of that order.

[Park Jeong-hoon/Colonel/Former Marine Corps Investigation Unit Chief/Aug. 2023: "The commander never explicitly ordered to withhold. There were continuous meetings in the morning, afternoon, and evening."]

The first trial court also determined that former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan did not specifically issue an order to withhold the transfer to former Chief Park.

The court viewed that former Commander Kim had discussions and meetings with former Chief Park and others regarding the timing and method of the transfer.

Since there was no order to withhold, it was not considered disobedience.

After the transfer of the case, there was a 'stop' order from former Commander Kim about 50 minutes later.

However, the court pointed out that under military court law, former Commander Kim should have directed the records to be transferred without delay, making it difficult to view it as a legitimate order.

The court also considered this 'stop' order as evidence that there was no order to withhold.

The charge of defamation of character against a superior was also seen as lacking intent.

The evidence submitted was insufficient to deem former Chief Park's statements as false.

[Park Jeong-hoon/Colonel/Former Marine Corps Investigation Unit Chief: "I believe that this just verdict was possible solely because of the support and encouragement from the people."]

However, the court did not make a judgment on the so-called 'VIP anger theory' or external pressure claims raised by former Chief Park's side.

The military prosecution stated that they respect the first trial ruling and will decide whether to appeal after reviewing the judgment document.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

