Trump plans bold 1st day orders

[Anchor]

We continue our segment examining the return of the Trump era.

With it being certain that President-elect Trump will begin a rough and unconventional path through various executive orders from his first day in office, the world's attention is turning to Washington.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

President-elect Trump has declared that he will be a 'dictator' for just one day, on his inauguration day.

He has stated that he will immediately implement any of his promises that he can, without hesitation.

[Donald Trump/President-elect of the United States/Dec. 5: "Not going to be a dictator are you? I said no, no, no, other than Day 1. We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling."]

The Trump team is preparing dozens of executive orders to be signed on the first day of his inauguration.

Executive orders are the president's right to swiftly implement policies and have been used to completely overturn decisions made by previous administrations in the early days of a presidency.

Expected executive orders that Trump may implement immediately include closing the border, deporting immigrants, abolishing the 'birthright citizenship' system that grants citizenship to those born in the U.S., withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, and easing regulations on cryptocurrencies.

The most attention is on 'tariffs.'

While the world hopes that this will serve as a 'negotiation card,' Trump has threatened to sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada on his first day in office.

[Donald Trump/President-elect of the United States/Oct. 2024/Bloomberg TV interview: "The higher the tariff, the more likely it is that the company will come into the United States and build a factory in the United States."]

Among Trump's promises are many that require constitutional amendments or diplomatic negotiations.

However, since Trump has thrown out threats as a strategy, the world is paying close attention to his words on the day of his inauguration, Jan. 20.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

