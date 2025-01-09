Seoul's vulnerable face cold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are people who feel this intense cold even more harshly.



Those who have been exposed to the biting cold and have spent a long and difficult day were met by reporter Kim Bo-dam.



[Report]



In the dark dawn before the sun rises, they set out for work, fully equipped with hats and gloves, but the biting wind brings tears to their eyes.



[Jung So-young/Seoul, Dongjak-gu: "My face is very cold. My ears too. I'm tearing up and my nose is running."]



The perceived temperature has dropped to nearly minus 20 degrees.



Environmental worker Choi Yong-yeol finds it hard to even hold his broom.



The temperature of the broom that the worker holds all morning is minus 12 degrees.



That's 2 degrees lower than the surrounding temperature.



While sweeping the streets and collecting trash without a break, his whole body is soaked in sweat, but his hands and feet are as cold as ice.



[Choi Yong-yeol/Environmental worker: "The coldness in my hands and feet is the biggest hardship. Even while working, on such a cold day, my hands and feet are freezing."]



People who have come to a free meal service.



They try to warm their frozen bodies with a hearty meal, but it only lasts for a moment.



They must seek out places like subway stations or underpasses to escape the cold.



[Free meal service user/voice altered: "Right now, my feet are so cold that I can't go out. I can't walk because my feet are completely frozen."]



The Cheonggye Tools Market, which suffered great damage from a fire.



They are trying to clean up the burned stores while warming their hands by the fire, but the cold wave feels relentless.



[Shin Geun-yong/Tool store employee: "It’s devastating. Losing our base was already hard, and now this cold weather isn't helping at all."]



With the strongest cold wave of this winter raising concerns about cold-related illnesses, the city of Seoul has activated its situation room and entered 24-hour emergency duty.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!