Yoon claims trial pace too fast

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court officially rebutted President Yoon's claim that the impeachment trial is progressing too quickly.

It stated that the pace is not particularly fast compared to past presidential impeachment cases.

In the meantime, the Constitutional Court has secured emergency martial law investigation records from the investigative agencies.

Kang Pu-reun reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has argued that it is unfair for the Constitutional Court to have set five hearing dates in advance.

They claim that the speed of the case proceedings is too fast, and the ruling party has also supported this.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party/Today/Parliamentary Session: "Isn't it possible that a hasty trial disguised as swiftness?"]

As the controversy continued, the Constitutional Court responded.

It stated that the speed of case proceedings is determined by the court, referencing past presidential impeachment cases. It noted that it took 18 days for former President Roh Moo-hyun and 25 days for former President Park Geun-hye from the receipt of the case to the first hearing, while for President Yoon, it has taken 31 days, emphasizing that this is not a fast process.

The claim that the Constitutional Court expedited other impeachment trials due to pressure from the ruling party is also not true, and they stated they would not be swayed by public opinion.

[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Spokesperson for the Constitutional Court: "We express concern about giving the impression that the Constitutional Court is not independent from the political sphere."]

The emergency martial law investigation records for the formal case proceedings have also arrived at the Constitutional Court.

These records are from the prosecution, police, and the Ministry of National Defense's prosecution team, and until now, President Yoon's side has opposed their submission.

It is reported that the materials include a significant amount of content related to President Yoon, including the indictment of former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School/Former Director of the Constitutional Research Institute: "There are records of what the president said to the commanders, and such records serve as evidence of whether the president himself engaged in such actions."]

With the first hearing scheduled for the 14th, the Constitutional Court has also stated that it is discussing security issues related to President Yoon.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

