News 9

Wildfires devastate LA

입력 2025.01.09 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A large wildfire in the western United States is causing significant damage.

So far, at least 5 people have died, and over 150,000 have been ordered to evacuate.

The massive fires are occurring simultaneously in various locations, and they are now threatening to reach Hollywood.

Yang Min-hyo reports.

[Report]

Fiery red embers swirl fiercely through the air.

The flames engulf both land and sky.

With explosive bursts of flames, even the skeletal remains of houses are at risk of melting away.

[Reporter: "Incredibly thin as we hear explosions off in the distance as more buildings like this one are engulfed in flames."]

The wildfire has reached speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, sweeping through the city like a storm.

Large fires are simultaneously raging in 7 locations, and one-sixth of the city of Seoul has turned to ashes.

The fire is threatening to reach Hollywood.

["Evacuate immediately."]

Elderly patients in wheelchairs struggle to escape the flames, while abandoned cars on the road are quickly consumed by fire.

[Evacuated resident: "I have lived in Malibu my whole life and I have seen tons of fires. I was scared for my life. It's terrifying."]

The rapidly spreading fire has left firefighters short on water, and they are unable to contain the flames at all.

Although evacuation orders have been issued for over 150,000 people, at least 5 have died, and around a thousand homes have collapsed.

The fire, riding on what is known as the 'devil's wind,' is turning the 'City of Angels,' LA, into ruins.

KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfires devastate LA
    • 입력 2025-01-09 23:54:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

A large wildfire in the western United States is causing significant damage.

So far, at least 5 people have died, and over 150,000 have been ordered to evacuate.

The massive fires are occurring simultaneously in various locations, and they are now threatening to reach Hollywood.

Yang Min-hyo reports.

[Report]

Fiery red embers swirl fiercely through the air.

The flames engulf both land and sky.

With explosive bursts of flames, even the skeletal remains of houses are at risk of melting away.

[Reporter: "Incredibly thin as we hear explosions off in the distance as more buildings like this one are engulfed in flames."]

The wildfire has reached speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, sweeping through the city like a storm.

Large fires are simultaneously raging in 7 locations, and one-sixth of the city of Seoul has turned to ashes.

The fire is threatening to reach Hollywood.

["Evacuate immediately."]

Elderly patients in wheelchairs struggle to escape the flames, while abandoned cars on the road are quickly consumed by fire.

[Evacuated resident: "I have lived in Malibu my whole life and I have seen tons of fires. I was scared for my life. It's terrifying."]

The rapidly spreading fire has left firefighters short on water, and they are unable to contain the flames at all.

Although evacuation orders have been issued for over 150,000 people, at least 5 have died, and around a thousand homes have collapsed.

The fire, riding on what is known as the 'devil's wind,' is turning the 'City of Angels,' LA, into ruins.

KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
양민효
양민효 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령
[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석

[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석
설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”

설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”
윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분<br>…‘내전’까지 언급

윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분…‘내전’까지 언급
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.