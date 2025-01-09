Wildfires devastate LA

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A large wildfire in the western United States is causing significant damage.



So far, at least 5 people have died, and over 150,000 have been ordered to evacuate.



The massive fires are occurring simultaneously in various locations, and they are now threatening to reach Hollywood.



Yang Min-hyo reports.



[Report]



Fiery red embers swirl fiercely through the air.



The flames engulf both land and sky.



With explosive bursts of flames, even the skeletal remains of houses are at risk of melting away.



[Reporter: "Incredibly thin as we hear explosions off in the distance as more buildings like this one are engulfed in flames."]



The wildfire has reached speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, sweeping through the city like a storm.



Large fires are simultaneously raging in 7 locations, and one-sixth of the city of Seoul has turned to ashes.



The fire is threatening to reach Hollywood.



["Evacuate immediately."]



Elderly patients in wheelchairs struggle to escape the flames, while abandoned cars on the road are quickly consumed by fire.



[Evacuated resident: "I have lived in Malibu my whole life and I have seen tons of fires. I was scared for my life. It's terrifying."]



The rapidly spreading fire has left firefighters short on water, and they are unable to contain the flames at all.



Although evacuation orders have been issued for over 150,000 people, at least 5 have died, and around a thousand homes have collapsed.



The fire, riding on what is known as the 'devil's wind,' is turning the 'City of Angels,' LA, into ruins.



KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



