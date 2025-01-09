Fierce cold wave continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (1.9), the entire country is frozen solid.



This winter's strongest cold wave is in full force.



Tomorrow (1.10) morning is expected to be even colder than today.



Let's connect to our weather forecaster at the Yeouido Transfer Center.



Kim Gyu-ri, it looks very cold out there. How cold does it feel?



[Response]



Yes, just standing still for a moment makes your body instinctively shrink.



The biting cold wind is really fierce, making it hard to endure the cold.



Due to the severe cold wave, citizens hurried home from work.



A cold wave advisory has been issued for most areas nationwide.



In some inland areas such as Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, a cold wave warning is currently in effect.



Currently, the temperature in Seoul has dropped to minus 11.4 degrees Celsius.



With the harsh cold wind, the perceived temperature has plummeted to minus 15 degrees.



Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be even lower than today.



Tomorrow morning, Cheorwon will be minus 22 degrees, Seoul minus 12 degrees, and Daejeon minus 13 degrees.



Please wear scarves and gloves to keep your body warm, and it is advisable for the elderly and children to refrain from going outside if possible.



[Anchor]



The Honam region is also experiencing heavy snowfall.



How much more snow can we expect?



[Response]



Yes, currently, the Honam region is experiencing heavy snowfall.



In particular, strong snow is expected to fall at a rate of 3 to 5cm per hour until tonight.



A heavy snow warning has been issued for the western coast of North Jeolla and South Jeolla provinces.



By tomorrow, more than 15cm is expected in North Jeolla Province, and 3 to 8cm more in the western coast of South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces.



Starting the day after tomorrow, the snowfall will decrease, and the intensity of the cold wave is expected to gradually ease.



This has been reported from the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.



