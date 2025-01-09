News 9

Fierce cold wave continues

입력 2025.01.09 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (1.9), the entire country is frozen solid.

This winter's strongest cold wave is in full force.

Tomorrow (1.10) morning is expected to be even colder than today.

Let's connect to our weather forecaster at the Yeouido Transfer Center.

Kim Gyu-ri, it looks very cold out there. How cold does it feel?

[Response]

Yes, just standing still for a moment makes your body instinctively shrink.

The biting cold wind is really fierce, making it hard to endure the cold.

Due to the severe cold wave, citizens hurried home from work.

A cold wave advisory has been issued for most areas nationwide.

In some inland areas such as Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, a cold wave warning is currently in effect.

Currently, the temperature in Seoul has dropped to minus 11.4 degrees Celsius.

With the harsh cold wind, the perceived temperature has plummeted to minus 15 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be even lower than today.

Tomorrow morning, Cheorwon will be minus 22 degrees, Seoul minus 12 degrees, and Daejeon minus 13 degrees.

Please wear scarves and gloves to keep your body warm, and it is advisable for the elderly and children to refrain from going outside if possible.

[Anchor]

The Honam region is also experiencing heavy snowfall.

How much more snow can we expect?

[Response]

Yes, currently, the Honam region is experiencing heavy snowfall.

In particular, strong snow is expected to fall at a rate of 3 to 5cm per hour until tonight.

A heavy snow warning has been issued for the western coast of North Jeolla and South Jeolla provinces.

By tomorrow, more than 15cm is expected in North Jeolla Province, and 3 to 8cm more in the western coast of South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces.

Starting the day after tomorrow, the snowfall will decrease, and the intensity of the cold wave is expected to gradually ease.

This has been reported from the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fierce cold wave continues
    • 입력 2025-01-09 23:54:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (1.9), the entire country is frozen solid.

This winter's strongest cold wave is in full force.

Tomorrow (1.10) morning is expected to be even colder than today.

Let's connect to our weather forecaster at the Yeouido Transfer Center.

Kim Gyu-ri, it looks very cold out there. How cold does it feel?

[Response]

Yes, just standing still for a moment makes your body instinctively shrink.

The biting cold wind is really fierce, making it hard to endure the cold.

Due to the severe cold wave, citizens hurried home from work.

A cold wave advisory has been issued for most areas nationwide.

In some inland areas such as Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, a cold wave warning is currently in effect.

Currently, the temperature in Seoul has dropped to minus 11.4 degrees Celsius.

With the harsh cold wind, the perceived temperature has plummeted to minus 15 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be even lower than today.

Tomorrow morning, Cheorwon will be minus 22 degrees, Seoul minus 12 degrees, and Daejeon minus 13 degrees.

Please wear scarves and gloves to keep your body warm, and it is advisable for the elderly and children to refrain from going outside if possible.

[Anchor]

The Honam region is also experiencing heavy snowfall.

How much more snow can we expect?

[Response]

Yes, currently, the Honam region is experiencing heavy snowfall.

In particular, strong snow is expected to fall at a rate of 3 to 5cm per hour until tonight.

A heavy snow warning has been issued for the western coast of North Jeolla and South Jeolla provinces.

By tomorrow, more than 15cm is expected in North Jeolla Province, and 3 to 8cm more in the western coast of South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces.

Starting the day after tomorrow, the snowfall will decrease, and the intensity of the cold wave is expected to gradually ease.

This has been reported from the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.
김규리
김규리 기상캐스터

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령
[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석

[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석
설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”

설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”
윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분<br>…‘내전’까지 언급

윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분…‘내전’까지 언급
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.