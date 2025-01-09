KFA election face new delays

동영상 고정 취소

The election for the president of the Korea Football Association, which was postponed due to a court's injunction, is scheduled to take place on Jan. 23, but opposition candidates Huh Jung-moo and Shin Moon-sun have expressed their opposition, leading to ongoing difficulties.



The election management committee of the Korea Football Association announced that the presidential election, which was supposed to be held on Jan. 8, will now take place on Jan. 23.



The committee also decided to recognize the candidacy of Huh, who has surpassed the age limit of 70 years due to the election delay.



However, the opposition candidates have stated their intention to reject this, claiming that the fairness of the election process has not yet been secured.



The Huh Jung-moo camp argues that the election management committee is composed of individuals related to the construction business run by Chairman Chung Mong-gyu, and insists that the committee should be reconstituted.



