Tensions rise over Yoon's arrest

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

Another day has passed without an attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.

However, there is a growing sense of tension as the moment seems to be getting closer.

While the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is leaning towards thorough preparation rather than hastening the process, a large-scale mobilization order for investigators, including criminal mobile units, has been issued to the police in the metropolitan area.

There has even been a policy stating that if the execution of a warrant is obstructed, members of the National Assembly can also be arrested.

First, reporter Jin Sun-min.

[Report]

The validity period of the first arrest warrant from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was 7 days.

The deadline for the second warrant is said to be much more generous than this.

Therefore, the CIO is focusing on thorough preparation rather than swift execution.

As being outnumbered has been pointed out as one of the reasons for failure, they are in discussions with the police.

[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials: "We have witnessed excessive physical force from the security office, and it is true that we need sufficient personnel to suppress that."]

The police have internally issued a mobilization order for investigators from the metropolitan area’s criminal mobile unit, drug crime investigation unit, and anti-corruption investigation unit.

All of them are experienced investigators with extensive on-site arrest experience.

However, Oh Dong-woon, the director of the CIO, stated that face-to-face discussions with the police have not taken place.

Therefore, the likelihood of an immediate second execution seems low.

However, in order to prevent the security office from having time to prepare, an abrupt execution could take place.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police are in agreement that if the execution of a warrant is obstructed, even members of the National Assembly can be arrested.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police - Jang Kyung-tae/Democratic Party Member: "(Can members of the National Assembly be arrested?) Yes, that's correct. (They are not subject to the privilege of non-arrest, right?) Yes, that's correct."]

The deployment of police special forces has also been mentioned, but due to legal issues and concerns about physical clashes, the possibility is said to be low.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

