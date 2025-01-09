Teenager killer sentenced to life

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park Dae-sung, who was indicted for the murder of a teenage girl walking down the street without any particular reason, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the first trial.



The court also acknowledged that Park Dae-sung had the intention to commit further crimes.



Reporter Son Jun-soo reports.



[Report]



A man follows a teenage girl walking along a main road at night.



He approaches her while swinging one arm and then attacks her with a weapon.



As a passerby approach upon hearing her screams, the man escapes over a fence.



This is Park Dae-sung, who committed murder without any reason.



His behavior immediately after the crime, wandering around with a smile on his face, sparked public outrage.



[Park Dae-sung: "((Do you) not remember the crime?) I'm sorry. (You don't remember at all?) I'm starting to remember little by little."]



The court sentenced Park Dae-sung, who was charged with murder, to life imprisonment and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device for 20 years.



The court stated, "The nature of the crime is very severe as he targeted an unrelated person without any reason."



In particular, it pointed out that "Park Dae-sung showed no signs of remorse, such as smiling or joking in response to the investigator's questions."



The court also recognized the charge of attempted murder, which Park Dae-sung denied, as objectively verifiable.



CCTV confirmed that Park Dae-sung hid the weapon at his waist after the crime and stated that he could kill someone, leading to the conclusion that he had the intention to commit further crimes.



The victim's family expressed their frustration, stating that the sentence was too lenient.



[Victim's Family: "For the safety of citizens, he should receive the death penalty; I think this is wrong. My heart aches, and I feel frustrated and torn apart."]



The prosecution, which sought the death penalty, plans to decide whether to appeal after reviewing the judgment.



This is Son Jun-soo from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!