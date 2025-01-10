Various AI robots showcased at CES
At the world's largest electronics fair, CES, a variety of robots with different functions are making their appearance.
From serving as housekeepers to assisting with labor, the 'robot era' is rapidly approaching.
This is reporter Gye Hyun-woo's report.
[Report]
["Amy!"]
A petite robot appears when its name is called.
It helps with the party while remembering the birthday child's preferences.
["How about space-theme? David's been obsessed with space lately."]
It sets the room background to a space theme and even offers to dance.
It also handles laundry effortlessly.
["All clean and ready."]
The robots at CES come in various shapes and sizes.
Robot technology, equipped with AI for communication with humans, is evolving rapidly.
This robot is powered by GPT-4.
["What’s your name? (My name is Miroka.)"]
While they may appear machine-like, robots specialized in specific tasks are also popular.
Now, robot vacuums do not avoid objects on the floor.
They extend an arm with a claw to pick up items.
They can clean pools and windows, and even mow lawns autonomously.
[Jeremy/Attendance: "Very cool. We can use that time to innovate and make a better life."]
In labor-intensive fields like agriculture, robots can be of even greater help.
They take care of all aspects of plant cultivation, including planting seedlings, and can transport heavy crops without dropping them autonomously.
[Rustin/Agricultural machinery company representative: "Our goal is to increase their yield and grow better quality fruit."]
Although it is still considered in the early stages, robots are not only becoming smarter with AI but also moving more naturally like humans.
The 'robot era' that will become a part of our daily lives is gradually approaching.
This is KBS News Gye Hyun-woo from Las Vegas.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.