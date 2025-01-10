Baseball brothers share dream

News 9

[Anchor]

Family is always a great strength on the lonely ground.

A special story of brothers Lee Ju-hyeong of Kiwoom and Lee Ju-chan of Lotte, who walk the path of professional baseball together, is reported by Lee Moo-hyung.

[Report]

On May 9 last year, the Lee Ju-hyeong and Lee Ju-chan brothers had a special day.

After the younger brother Lee Ju-hyeong hit a home run over the wall at Gocheok Dome, shortly after, his older brother Lee Ju-chan hit a home run at Sajik Stadium.

The brothers, who became the fifth pair in professional baseball history to hit home runs on the same day, gave their parents the best Parents' Day gift.

[Lee Ju-hyeong/Younger Brother/Kiwoom Outfielder: "I heard the news that my brother hit a home run after the game. The day before was also Parents' Day, but my brother and I didn't give our parents a gift. I said, 'I'll hit a home run tomorrow,' and I was really happy to hit one too."]

The brothers Ju-chan and Ju-hyeong, who look alike from their childhood appearance to the way they sleep, both became professional baseball players.

The older brother is in Busan, while the younger brother is in Seoul, and they don't have the chance to see each other while preparing for the new season, but their conversations are always cheerful.

[Lee Joo-chan: "It's fun to see you after a while. Your face."]

[Lee Joo-hyung: "Your face is the funniest."]

Amid the playfulness, there is a deep affection for each other.

For older brother Lee Ju-chan, the younger brother, who has grown to the point of being selected for the national team, is a source of pride and respect for the family.

[Lee Ju-chan/Older Brother/Lotte Infielder: "Honestly, he seems really uncool and just like a fool. But when he plays baseball, he is a bit admirable and cool, and he is a player from whom I can learn a lot."]

In the new season, Lee Ju-chan aims to establish himself in the Lotte first team, while Lee Ju-hyeong aims to rise as Kiwoom's star hitter.

Additionally, the two close brothers have a special promise they want to keep.

[Lee Ju-hyeong/Younger Brother: "When our parents come to watch the game at Sajik or Gocheok, I think they would be happy to see us both in the lineup and hitting."]

[Lee Ju-chan/Older Brother: "I'll cheer for you so you can do well, so let's do our best. And please keep in touch with mom and dad."]

["(Ju-hyeong) You are the head of our family!"]

["Lee Ju-chan, Lee Ju-hyeong, fighting!"]

This is Lee Moo-hyung from KBS News.

