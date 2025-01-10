Nat'l Assembly holds question session

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (1.9), an emergency question session regarding the declaration of emergency martial law and the passenger plane disaster was held in the National Assembly.



The People Power Party claimed that the investigation into the martial law and the impeachment trial was rushed, while the Democratic Party emphasized the unconstitutionality of the martial law and the legality of the arrest warrant for President Yoon.



During this process, there were also loud protests and objections.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.



[Report]



The emergency question session regarding emergency martial law and the investigation into the passenger plane disaster focused on the impeachment trial and arrest issues concerning President Yoon Suk Yeol from both the ruling and opposition parties.



The People Power Party raised concerns about the investigation authority of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials regarding the crime of insurrection.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has illegal investigative authority and issues illegal warrants, which leads to various divisions in public opinion."]



The Democratic Party's Lee Sang-sik also pointed out the allegations of police collusion.



[Cho Eun-hee/People Power Party Member: "There are allegations of inappropriate dealings between the Democratic Party and the police, which requires neutrality. The Supreme Prosecutor's Office should investigate, right?"]



[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "It is difficult to definitively state whether there is any legal violation."]



The Democratic Party repeatedly highlighted the unconstitutionality of the emergency martial law.



[Kwon Chil-seung/Democratic Party Member: "Prohibiting political activities in the National Assembly, as stated in the proclamation, is a clear violation of the constitution, isn’t it?"]



[Kim Jung-won/Constitutional Court Secretary General: "It is quite a strange phrase."]



The head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials also mentioned the possibility of arresting ruling party members who are protecting the presidential residence.



[Park Joo-min/Democratic Party Member: "If members of the National Assembly gather in large numbers and block the way, does that constitute obstruction of official duties?"]



[Oh Dong-woon/Head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials: "If they obstruct our warrant execution, it is treated the same as obstruction of official duties."]



[Park Joo-min/Democratic Party Member: "Can members of the National Assembly be arrested as flagrant offenders?"]



[Oh Dong-woon/Head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials: "If they commit such crimes, they can be arrested as flagrant offenders without exception."]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok did not attend the question session due to a previously scheduled appointment, and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik expressed regret over his absence that occurred without the assembly's consent.



This is KBS News' Oh Dae-seong.



