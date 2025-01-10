News 9

THAAD info leak investigation

입력 2025.01.10 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has launched an investigation into allegations that the formal deployment of the THAAD missile defense system was intentionally delayed during the Moon Jae-in administration.

The prosecution simultaneously conducted searches of the residence of former National Security Office First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk and anti-THAAD civic groups.

This is a report by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

In May 2020, when the THAAD equipment was moved to the U.S. military base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, local residents and civic groups protested and clashed with the police.

["What are you doing right now?"]

Despite the military operation being conducted without prior notice, the resistance was met, and the Board of Audit and Inspection determined that there were indications that the operation details had been leaked in advance.

Additionally, it was reported that the government at the time attempted to intentionally delay the formal deployment of THAAD, leading to a request for an investigation by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office into four high-ranking security officials from the Moon Jae-in administration last October.

The prosecution has begun a compulsory investigation into these allegations.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office conducted a search today (1.9) at the residence of former National Security Office First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk.

Former Deputy Director Suh is facing allegations of violating the Military Secret Protection Act and abuse of power.

An activist from an anti-THAAD civic group and three residents of Seongju were also included in the search targets.

The prosecution plans to investigate whether former Deputy Director Suh and others intentionally delayed the formation of the environmental impact assessment consultative body to postpone the THAAD deployment, and whether they leaked the plan for the THAAD equipment's entry to residents and civic groups.

Meanwhile, the anti-THAAD civic group stated in a call with KBS, "At that time, we were in opposition to the Moon Jae-in government," and added, "It doesn't make sense that we received information."

This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • THAAD info leak investigation
    • 입력 2025-01-10 00:33:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution has launched an investigation into allegations that the formal deployment of the THAAD missile defense system was intentionally delayed during the Moon Jae-in administration.

The prosecution simultaneously conducted searches of the residence of former National Security Office First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk and anti-THAAD civic groups.

This is a report by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

In May 2020, when the THAAD equipment was moved to the U.S. military base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, local residents and civic groups protested and clashed with the police.

["What are you doing right now?"]

Despite the military operation being conducted without prior notice, the resistance was met, and the Board of Audit and Inspection determined that there were indications that the operation details had been leaked in advance.

Additionally, it was reported that the government at the time attempted to intentionally delay the formal deployment of THAAD, leading to a request for an investigation by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office into four high-ranking security officials from the Moon Jae-in administration last October.

The prosecution has begun a compulsory investigation into these allegations.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office conducted a search today (1.9) at the residence of former National Security Office First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk.

Former Deputy Director Suh is facing allegations of violating the Military Secret Protection Act and abuse of power.

An activist from an anti-THAAD civic group and three residents of Seongju were also included in the search targets.

The prosecution plans to investigate whether former Deputy Director Suh and others intentionally delayed the formation of the environmental impact assessment consultative body to postpone the THAAD deployment, and whether they leaked the plan for the THAAD equipment's entry to residents and civic groups.

Meanwhile, the anti-THAAD civic group stated in a call with KBS, "At that time, we were in opposition to the Moon Jae-in government," and added, "It doesn't make sense that we received information."

This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령

신속보단 철저 준비…형사 기동대 등 동원령
[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석

[단독] ‘결심실 회의 참석’ 신원식 안보실장 경찰 출석
설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”

설득·압박 ‘심리전’?…경호처 “입장 불변”
윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분<br>…‘내전’까지 언급

윤, 2차 체포영장에 또 가처분…‘내전’까지 언급
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.