THAAD info leak investigation

[Anchor]



The prosecution has launched an investigation into allegations that the formal deployment of the THAAD missile defense system was intentionally delayed during the Moon Jae-in administration.



The prosecution simultaneously conducted searches of the residence of former National Security Office First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk and anti-THAAD civic groups.



This is a report by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.



[Report]



In May 2020, when the THAAD equipment was moved to the U.S. military base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, local residents and civic groups protested and clashed with the police.



["What are you doing right now?"]



Despite the military operation being conducted without prior notice, the resistance was met, and the Board of Audit and Inspection determined that there were indications that the operation details had been leaked in advance.



Additionally, it was reported that the government at the time attempted to intentionally delay the formal deployment of THAAD, leading to a request for an investigation by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office into four high-ranking security officials from the Moon Jae-in administration last October.



The prosecution has begun a compulsory investigation into these allegations.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office conducted a search today (1.9) at the residence of former National Security Office First Deputy Director Suh Choo-suk.



Former Deputy Director Suh is facing allegations of violating the Military Secret Protection Act and abuse of power.



An activist from an anti-THAAD civic group and three residents of Seongju were also included in the search targets.



The prosecution plans to investigate whether former Deputy Director Suh and others intentionally delayed the formation of the environmental impact assessment consultative body to postpone the THAAD deployment, and whether they leaked the plan for the THAAD equipment's entry to residents and civic groups.



Meanwhile, the anti-THAAD civic group stated in a call with KBS, "At that time, we were in opposition to the Moon Jae-in government," and added, "It doesn't make sense that we received information."



This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.



