Son Heung-min shows dignity

Bentancur, who made racist remarks towards Son Heung-min in the past, suffered a shocking injury during the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool.



Son Heung-min, who had previously defended his teammate Bentancur, showed the dignity of a captain this time by sending a message wishing for his recovery.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was embroiled in controversy last June for making racist remarks towards Son Heung-min.



He received a severe punishment of a seven-match suspension for belittling Asians by saying that Son Heung-min and his cousin looked the same.



After returning from his suspension at the end of last year, Bentancur suffered a shocking injury in today's League Cup match against Liverpool.



He collapsed on the ground after attempting a header during a corner kick and was taken off the field with an oxygen mask.



Even during the racial controversy, Son Heung-min had forgiven and embraced Bentancur, and this time he demonstrated the dignity of a captain.



He wrote a message expressing that all their thoughts and strength are with Bentancur and sincerely wished for his recovery.



Fortunately, Tottenham reported that Bentancur has regained consciousness and is heading to the hospital for further tests.



[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "He's conscious. He was conscious going off to the dressing rooms. We're worrying and concerned, but from what I understand, he's hopefully gonna be okay."]



Son Heung-min contributed to the victory in the first leg of the semi-final, which was his first match after extending his contract, taking a step closer to his long-awaited first trophy.



Yang Min-hyuk, who is adapting under Son Heung-min's attention, received the number 18 jersey and was included in the matchday squad for the first time since joining Tottenham.



There is also interest in whether Yang Min-hyuk, who watched his peer Lucas Bergvall score the winning goal, will make his debut in the FA Cup match against a fifth-division team this weekend.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



