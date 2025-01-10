News 9

KSOC president election uncertain

Like the upcoming election for the president of the Korean Football Association, the election for the president of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee (KSOC) scheduled for the 14th is also shrouded in uncertainty.

A request for a temporary injunction to suspend the election has been filed, citing that the electoral roll includes individuals who cannot vote, such as deceased persons and athletes who have enlisted in the military.

Candidate Kang Shin-wook, who is running for the KSOC presidency, claimed in a press conference that there are significant flaws in the composition of the electoral roll.

He stated that the electoral roll includes a number of ineligible or unwilling individuals, such as those who are either deceased, enlisted in the military, or have resigned from their positions.

[Kang Shin-wook/KSOC presidential candidate: "There is a reasonable suspicion that this was conducted with a specific intent, as the electoral roll was composed in a haphazard manner."]

He revealed that the reason for the request to suspend the election is due to suspicions that the electoral roll was structured to favor a specific candidate.

If the election is halted as it was for the football association, it is expected to have a significant impact on the overall landscape.

