KSOC president election uncertain
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
A request for a temporary injunction to suspend the election has been filed, citing that the electoral roll includes individuals who cannot vote, such as deceased persons and athletes who have enlisted in the military.
Candidate Kang Shin-wook, who is running for the KSOC presidency, claimed in a press conference that there are significant flaws in the composition of the electoral roll.
He stated that the electoral roll includes a number of ineligible or unwilling individuals, such as those who are either deceased, enlisted in the military, or have resigned from their positions.
[Kang Shin-wook/KSOC presidential candidate: "There is a reasonable suspicion that this was conducted with a specific intent, as the electoral roll was composed in a haphazard manner."]
He revealed that the reason for the request to suspend the election is due to suspicions that the electoral roll was structured to favor a specific candidate.
If the election is halted as it was for the football association, it is expected to have a significant impact on the overall landscape.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KSOC president election uncertain
-
- 입력 2025-01-10 01:24:25
A request for a temporary injunction to suspend the election has been filed, citing that the electoral roll includes individuals who cannot vote, such as deceased persons and athletes who have enlisted in the military.
Candidate Kang Shin-wook, who is running for the KSOC presidency, claimed in a press conference that there are significant flaws in the composition of the electoral roll.
He stated that the electoral roll includes a number of ineligible or unwilling individuals, such as those who are either deceased, enlisted in the military, or have resigned from their positions.
[Kang Shin-wook/KSOC presidential candidate: "There is a reasonable suspicion that this was conducted with a specific intent, as the electoral roll was composed in a haphazard manner."]
He revealed that the reason for the request to suspend the election is due to suspicions that the electoral roll was structured to favor a specific candidate.
If the election is halted as it was for the football association, it is expected to have a significant impact on the overall landscape.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.