News 9

2025's top two rookies interviewed

입력 2025.01.10 (01:24)

[Anchor]

There are two exceptional rookies who bring hope to Korean baseball, which is suffering from a pitcher shortage.

They are Kiwoom Heroes Jung Hyun-woo and Hanwha Eagles Jung Woo-joo, who have been rivals since high school.

Both players, who are making their professional debut this year, expressed the same ambition to face off against KIA Tigers Kim Do-young.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Kiwoom's Jung Hyun-woo was selected first overall, and Jung Woo-joo donned the Hanwha uniform as the second pick.

Their skills were so evenly matched that it was hard to predict who would be picked first, and when facing the league's top hitter, KIA's Kim Do-young, both players wanted to throw the same pitch.

["What will you throw on the first pitch against Kim Do-young? Fastball!"]

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I wanted to confidently throw a fastball, so I mentioned it."]

[Jung Woo-joo/Hanwha: "Even if I give up a home run, I think it would feel better to give it up on a fastball."]

On the other hand, when asked about the Rookie of the Year candidates, they both remained humble.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "(The Rookie of the Year in 2025?) I’m not sure."]

While both players share similar confidence and humility, their pitching styles differ.

Left-handed Jung Hyun-woo is regarded as a complete pitcher with a full arsenal of pitches, including a breaking ball, while right-handed Jung Woo-joo is known for his fastball that reaches the mid-150 km/h range.

They have been recognized as rivals since high school, but now they serve as motivation for each other.

[Jung Woo-joo/Hanwha: "I think this dynamic is more familiar and might be more entertaining for the fans, and it motivates me more as well."]

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I believe we need to become talents that can lead Korean baseball together in the future."]

The recent struggles in international competitions, such as the Premier 12, can ultimately be attributed to the lack of top pitchers.

Attention is now on whether these two players, both friends and rivals, can help strengthen Korea's pitching staff.

[Jung Woo-joo/Hanwha: "I hope to become a pitcher representing Korean baseball while competing fairly this year."]

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "Let’s work hard on running and weights."]

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

