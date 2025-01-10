[News Today] FULL MOBILIZATION OF POLICE
[LEAD]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials continues deliberating on executing President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant. They're prioritizing thorough preparation, having mobilized a substantial number of personnel across metropolitan police units.
[REPORT]
The validity period for the first presidential arrest warrant received by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was seven days.
The second warrant is known to have a much longer validity period.
That's why the CIO wants to make sure to thoroughly prepare in detaining the president this time rather than executing the warrant swiftly.
As outnumbered manpower was among the factors that contributed to the failed enforcement of the first warrant, the anti-corruption agency is discussing the matter with the police.
Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO
We witnessed excessive physical force of the security service. We need sufficient
personnel to suppress the resistance.
Police have issued a mobilization order of investigators from the detective, drug crime investigation and anti-corruption investigation units in the capital area.
All of whom are experienced in on-site arrests.
However, CIO chief Oh Dong-woon says no in-person discussions with the police have been held yet.
That's why the second warrant execution is unlikely to take place immediately.
However, it could also happen at the most unexpected moment to prevent the Presidential Security Service from further shielding the presidential residence.
The CIO and police have vowed to take into custody even lawmakers who try to hamper the warrant enforcement.
Lee Ho-young / Acting police commissioner general
Jang Kyung-tae / Democratic Party
(Can you detain lawmakers as well?) We can.
(They are not immune from arrest, are they?) That's right.
The possibility of deploying the Special Operation Unit has also been mentioned, but it's unlikely because of legal issues and concerns surrounding a physical clash.
