[News Today] YOON AGAIN FILES FOR INJUNCTION

입력 2025.01.10 (15:42)

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol's team has contested the second arrest warrant, taking their challenge to the Constitutional Court. They argue that the arrest attempts are merely performative. In this ongoing legal and public relations battle, they suggest that these efforts to detain the sitting president are just for show.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team again did not acknowledge the second warrant issued to arrest Yoon.

Arguing the issuance itself is invalid because it was issued by the wrong court, the team requested the Constitutional Court's adjudication on jurisdictional disputes regarding the warrant and also filed for an injunction to suspend its validity.

By denying Yoon's injunction request for the first warrant and issuing a second one, the court already conveyed the message that it sees no problem in the issuance.

But Yoon's team apparently refuses to recognize it.

The team said that even if the warrant is executed, Yoon can be taken into custody for only 48 hours, calling this a show that lacks any substance.

Seok Dong-hyeon / President Yoon's legal representative
There's actually not much time to grill a suspect under arrest.

Yoon's side is essentially saying that it will not respond to the second warrant execution.

They even mentioned that if the arrest attempt continues it could lead to 'civil war',

Regarding criticism of delay tactics, they said there's no reason to delay and argued they were proceeding at the normal speed.

Some critics said such a response shows the lack of respect for the rule of law.

Noh Hee-beom / Lawyer (Ex-Constitutional Court researcher)
If court-issued warrants and rulings are not executed, what will this country become?

Yoon's camp earlier said that if a warrant for a formal arrest is applied seeking a longer detention, Yoon would attend the court deliberation but in the latest interview, it said it will decide on the matter depending on the situation.

