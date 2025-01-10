[News Today] ROBOTS PERFORM DAILY TASKS

입력 2025-01-10 15:47:05 수정 2025-01-10 15:47:16 News Today





[LEAD]

'AI robots' are dominating this year's CES, the world's largest consumer electronics expo. Showcasing multifunctional robots, from butlers to farmhands, we took a closer look into the looming 'era of robots'.



[REPORT]

"Ai Me!" As soon as its name is called out, a compact robot shows up.



It even remembers what the family's child likes and helps prepare a birthday party for him.



How about a space theme?

David's been obsessed with space lately.



Ai Me decorates the room for the space themed party, and even performs a dance.



It is also good at doing laundry.



All clean and ready!



Robots designed to perform specific tasks are also very popular these days.



The latest models of robot vacuum cleaners do not avoid objects on the floor anymore.



Instead, they use their tongs to put them away.



Autonomous robots can also clean swimming pools and windows, as well as mow the lawn.



Jeremy / Visitor

Very cool. We can use that time to innovate and make a better life.



Robots are especially of great help in farming, which requires intensive labor.



They can sow seedlings, cultivate plants and move heavy crops without dropping them.



Rustin / Staff from agricultural machinery company

Our goal is to increase their yield, grow better-quality fruit.



Robots are still in the nascent stage of their development, but there is no doubt they are smarter than before thanks to artificial intelligence and can move more naturally, almost like humans.



The era of robots becoming a part of our daily lives is just around the corner.