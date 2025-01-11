Cold-related illnesses alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It seems that this severe cold wave will continue until tomorrow (1.11), which is Saturday.



As the extreme cold persists, the number of cold-related illnesses, particularly among the elderly, is increasing, necessitating special caution.



Next, we have a report from meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



This morning (1.10), as the cold wave reached its peak, citizens' clothing for their commute became thicker.



The biting cold naturally makes shoulders hunch.



The morning temperature in Seoul dropped below minus 12 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day of this winter.



In Myeonon-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon Province, the morning temperature plummeted to minus 24.9 degrees, the lowest in the country.



The cold wave will continue until Saturday morning and will gradually recede thereafter.



[Kim Byeong-kwon/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Due to radiative cooling overnight, the morning temperature on the 11th, Saturday, is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, but from the afternoon, temperatures will gradually rise, returning to normal levels."]



The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that another cold wave will arrive in the middle of next week.



As cold waves have been occurring periodically this winter, the number of cold-related illnesses continues to rise.



From December of last year until yesterday (1.9), 150 people visited the emergency room due to hypothermia, and among them, 4 have died.



More than half of the cold-related patients this winter are aged 65 and older.



[Ahn Yoon-jin/Director of Health Risk Management, Disease Control Agency: "Children and the elderly have a harder time controlling their body temperature than the general adult population, so they need to be more cautious. Even if going out for a short time, they should pay attention to keeping warm."]



Frequent drinking gatherings during the year-end and New Year period should also be approached with caution.



In a state of intoxication, the sensitivity to cold decreases, and body temperature is lost more quickly, increasing the risk of cold-related illnesses.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



