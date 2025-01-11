News 9

Cold wave even freezes seawater

[Anchor]

Today (1.10), the cold wave reached its peak.

It was so cold that even the seawater froze.

Workers laboring outdoors battled the extreme cold, and livestock farmers struggled to prevent damage from the cold wave.

This is Choi Wi-ji reporting.

[Report]

A white ice field stretched along the coastline.

The waves that crashed onto the sandy beach froze solid due to the severe cold.

Citizens in Busan couldn't take their eyes off this rare sight.

[Park Seong-nyeon/Saha-gu, Busan: "It looks just like snow; the ice is so beautiful like snow. It's a sight that's hard to see."]

On the rocky short of Oryukdo Islets, it looks as if snow has fallen, with ice settled on the rocks.

Today, Busan recorded its lowest temperature of the winter at minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, and with strong winds, the perceived temperature plummeted to minus 19 degrees.

Along the west coast, where the cold wave and strong winds hit, sea water also formed a thin layer of ice.

Commuters wrapped themselves in scarves and gloves, hastening their steps.

[Jang So-yeon/Changwon, Gyeongnam Province: "I wore thermal underwear, a scarf, gloves, and a hat. I came prepared."]

Workers who spent the entire day outdoors fought against the cold wave.

Despite being heavily dressed and equipped with winter gear, they were helpless against the biting cold that seeped into their collars.

[Gil Han-saem/Delivery Driver: "My finger joints are the coldest. So my fingers went numb, and I couldn't work for a while..."]

Livestock farmers were also on high alert.

They are doing their utmost to prevent damage from the cold wave by blocking the wind with straw and mobilizing heating equipment.

[Lee Dong-hak/Cattle Farm Owner: "(The cows) are using a lot of energy to maintain their body temperature, so we are trying to find ways to keep them warmer..."]

Today, as the strongest cold wave of this winter swept through, the entire nation froze like a refrigerator.

This is KBS News Choi Wi-ji.

