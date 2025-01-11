Rival rallies persist in cold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid this, the tension continues as pro and anti-arrest rallies are ongoing near the presidential residence today (1.10).



Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Shin Soo-bin, as night falls, the cold is becoming more concerning. How is the situation at the rally?



[Report]



Yes, as evening approaches, the temperature is dropping further, and it is so cold that just standing still makes your whole body shiver.



Despite this cold wave, pro and anti-arrest rallies are still taking place near the residence.



In the morning, the rally was held in a relatively calm atmosphere.



However, as the afternoon progressed, more and more citizens gathered in front of the residence.



Participants in the anti-arrest rally, which is continuing overnight, are chanting slogans like "We will stop it."



With the resignation of Park Jong-joon, head of the presidential security service, concerns have been raised among the anti-arrest side about potential gaps in presidential security.



Just 30 meters away, a pro-arrest rally is taking place.



Participants in the pro-arrest rally claim they will not leave in front of the residence until President Yoon is arrested.



Throughout the day, press conferences urging President Yoon's immediate resignation or arrest have been held in various locations.



Security in front of the presidential residence remains tight.



The entrance to the official residence area where the presidential residence is located is blocked by bus barricades, and the iron gates are firmly closed in preparation for the execution of arrest warrants.



This has been KBS News Shin Soo-bin reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



