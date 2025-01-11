Cold wave causes disruptions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Cold wave damage has been reported across the country.



Car batteries are dying, and a city bus skidded on a snowy road, crashing into a traffic light and injuring passengers.



Kim Yea-eun reports.



[Report]



On an urgent commute, every minute and second counts, but despite repeated attempts, the engine won't start.



The temperature dropped to nearly minus 20 degrees overnight, causing the car battery to die.



[Kim Jeong-eun/Daejeon City Seo-gu: "I came out to go to work, but the car won't start. This is my first time experiencing this while living in Daejeon...."]



In the underground parking lot, the situation is the same due to the severe cold wave.



Even while working, the mechanic's phone keeps ringing, and there have been over ten requests for assistance due to dead batteries in just one hour since 7 AM.



[Kim Seon-man/Emergency Response Service Officer: "It's about 3 to 4 times the usual amount. Today is even colder, making it the most extreme ever."]



A delivery motorcycle is unable to move due to a dead battery and frozen parts.



[Moon Young-jin/Delivery Worker: "I was trying to make a delivery, but when I tried to start it, the engine suddenly wouldn't start...."]



Broken vehicle parts are scattered on the snow-covered road.



A city bus that was turning left skidded and crashed into a traffic light, injuring eight passengers.



[Accident Witness: "Since it hit the traffic light, the front part of the bus was somewhat damaged. I checked to see if anyone was hurt, but fortunately, it wasn't too serious...."]



Reports of frozen water pipes and burst meters have been received in dozens across various regions, as cold wave damage continues to occur everywhere.



This is KBS News Kim Yea-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!