Presidential security chief quits

[Anchor]



The presidential office stated that the resignation of the head of the presidential security service was a choice made to prevent physical clashes.



The security service will now have the deputy chief acting in the role, but they maintain that there will be no disruption in security operations.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



The submission of Park Jong-jun's resignation was unexpected.



It seems that even the staff of the security service were unaware, as he had shown a strong commitment to protecting the president.



[Park Jong-jun/Head of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 5: "I will dedicate myself to ensuring the safety of the president elected by the people."]



A senior official from the presidential office stated, "I believe that Director Park chose to resign as a last resort to prevent physical clashes."



This analysis comes as the police, his 'home base', announced a large-scale mobilization of personnel and equipment for a rigorous execution of a warrant, indicating a desire to avoid any violent confrontations.



It is also speculated that the failure to accept a mediation proposal regarding the execution of the arrest warrant contributed to this situation.



[Park Jong-jun/Head of the Presidential Security Service: "I suggested mediation (to Acting President Choi Sang-mok) and also requested an alternative from the president's legal team. However, I did not receive a suitable response."]



Following Director Park's resignation, the security service has transitioned to a system led by Acting Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon, who is classified as a strong-willed commander.



The security service maintains that there will be no disruption in the security of President Yoon and the presidential residence, even under the acting deputy chief system.



However, it is reported that measures have been taken to prevent physical clashes, including a ban on the use of firearms during the process of preventing the execution of the warrant.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



