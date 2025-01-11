Presidential security chief resigns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park Jong-joon, the head of the Presidential Security Service, who had blocked the execution of the arrest warrant for the president, is unexpectedly undergoing police investigation today (1.10).



Before his appearance, he expressed his intention to resign, and Acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted it.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.



[Report]



The time of the third attendance request sent by the police to Park Jong-joon, the head of the Presidential Security Service, was 10 a.m. today.



It was widely expected that he would not respond to the investigation, but 30 minutes prior, Park informed the media of his attendance and made an appearance.



The sudden appearance caused confusion among reporters in front of the National Office of Investigation.



Park raised his voice, seemingly determined, stating that the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was unjust.



[Park Jong-joon/Head of the Presidential Security Service: "I believe that an investigation procedure appropriate for the status of a sitting president should be conducted. I do not think the current method of executing an arrest warrant is appropriate."]



When asked why the first arrest warrant execution was blocked, he countered by saying, "There are legal grounds for debate."



After the investigation began, news emerged that Park had submitted his resignation.



Shortly thereafter, Acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted his resignation.



His sudden response to the police investigation and resignation from the position of head of the Security Service on the same day has been interpreted as an effort to rally support from his base.



There is also an analysis that he blocked attempts to neutralize the leadership of the Security Service through securing his own physical custody.



[Lim Sung-yeol/Lawyer/Former Prosecutor: "If arrest warrants are issued for all members of the Security Service, it would lead to a situation where even the most basic security duties for the president would be paralyzed..."]



Some interpret that internal resistance within the Presidential Security Service against blocking the execution of the arrest warrant influenced his resignation.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



