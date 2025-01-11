동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, the opposition is clashing with the ruling party over the newly proposed special prosecutor law.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon will explain the key contents and issues of this revised bill in an easy-to-understand manner.



[Report]



The core of the opposition's revised special prosecutor bill is the method of recommending special prosecutor candidates.



Initially, only the opposition was allowed to recommend candidates, but now the recommendation authority has been transferred to a third party, namely the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.



The number of investigative personnel has been reduced from the existing 205 to 155, and the investigation period has been shortened from a maximum of 170 days to 150 days.



While the investigation process can be briefed outside of the facts of the case, it has been stipulated that military secrets cannot be mentioned.



The Democratic Party states that it has made significant modifications to the proposal, incorporating the objections raised by the government and the ruling party.



The point of contention is the scope of the investigation.



In addition to existing contents such as charges of insurrection, the modified bill has added acts of foreign agression inducement related to attacks by North Korea in the NLL.



The People Power Party argues that the scope of the special prosecutor's investigation, which should be specific and limited, is instead unlimited and unrestricted.



They claim that baseless contents such as kidnapping, torture, and shooting are included in a vague manner (subparagraph 7), and that 'insurrection propaganda and incitement' could lead to investigations into comments made by ordinary citizens and YouTubers on articles.



Furthermore, they interpret that 'cases related to complaints and accusations' will also include all complaints and accusations from civic groups (subparagraph 10).



They pointed out that removing restrictions on the scope of search and seizure, including the Military Secrets Protection Act, raises concerns about undermining national security and national interests.



In short, they criticize it as "creating a prosecutor's office under the Democratic Party."



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



