News 9

DP prioritizes Yoon's arrest

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party criticized Acting President Choi's mediation proposal as a tactic to buy time.

They emphasized that the top priority now is the arrest of President Yoon.

They stated that the unconstitutionality has already been resolved with the amendment of the special prosecutor law and planned to hold a vote in the plenary session next week.

Continuing with reporter Son Seo-young.

[Report]

The Democratic Party criticized Choi's mediation proposal as a public declaration to assist the leaders of insurrection.

They described it as a typical diversion disguised as neutrality, emphasizing that the top priority is not an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, but the arrest of President Yoon.

They argued that emphasizing an agreement and passing the ball back to the National Assembly is a reaffirmation of the conditions demanded by the insurrection forces, and criticized it as looking for an excuse to delay the execution of the arrest warrant and reject the special prosecutor law.

They highlighted that the unconstitutionality pointed out by the government and the ruling party regarding the recommendation rights for special prosecutor candidates has been resolved in the amended special prosecutor law.

[Park Ji-won/Democratic Party Member/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Jan. 10: "If a third party, namely the Chief Justice, makes the recommendation and there’s no veto power, will you still exercise the veto?"]

[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "I believe that the method of recommending by a third party itself has resolved significant unconstitutionality."]

They stated that the ruling party has lost its justification to oppose and will accelerate the processing of the special prosecutor law.

[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party's Opposition Party Secretary/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "The essential issues have been resolved. Since the vice minister acknowledged it, the acting president should call the vice minister to hear what was said in the National Assembly."]

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee's bill review subcommittee approved the revised special prosecutor law, with ruling party members having walked out in protest.

The Democratic Party plans to present the law to the full meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Jan. 13 and to put it to a vote in a plenary session next week.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

공지·정정

