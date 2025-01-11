News 9

PPP’s special prosecutor proposal

2025.01.11

[Anchor]

In response to this proposal, the ruling People Power Party is considering negotiating with the opposition party on the special prosecutor law, contingent upon the suspension of the execution of the arrest warrant.

They argue that the opposition party's revised proposal still has unconstitutional elements, and they plan to create their own special prosecutor law for negotiations.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party is leaning towards promoting the special prosecutor law, based on the premise of suspending the execution of the arrest warrant.

A party official stated in a call with KBS, "If we reach an agreement on the special prosecutor, wouldn't it be possible not to execute the arrest warrant?" and added, "We will engage in discussions with the opposition party."

Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kwon Young-se was also captured in a conversation responding to a text suggesting, "How about discussing the special prosecutor on insurrection based on the suspension of the president's arrest warrant?" with "I am considering it."

It is believed that the mediation proposal from Acting President Choi also emerged from this trend.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(With the execution of the arrest warrant) it would be a significant blow to national dignity if the president is dragged out of his home in handcuffs, so we should avoid that...."]

The People Power Party is currently preparing its own bill that maintains the original intent of the special prosecutor law while eliminating unconstitutional elements by specifically identifying the targets of the investigation.

They plan to enter discussions with the opposition party after internal discussions as early as next week.

However, they have clearly opposed the amendment that the opposition party reintroduced and passed through the legislative committee just a day after its disposal.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "They are still pursuing the goal of dismantling conservatism. They are promoting it as if they made a significant concession, but in reality, it is just the same special prosecutor law with new packaging."]

In particular, they insist that the newly added 'foreign exchange attraction charges' must be removed.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

