Police prep for Yoon arrest

[Anchor]



The police are rapidly preparing for the execution of the second arrest warrant.



Today (1.10), they summoned the heads of the metropolitan investigation units in the capital region and even conducted a site visit in front of the presidential residence.



We connect to our reporter at the National Office of Investigation.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon, it seems that the police have entered the preliminary procedures for executing the arrest warrant. What was discussed in the meeting of the summoned heads today?



[Report]



Yes, the National Office of Investigation summoned the heads of the metropolitan investigation departments around 2 PM today.



The attendees included the heads of the criminal investigation units and security investigation divisions from various police stations in the metropolitan area.



During the meeting, which lasted over two hours, the police reportedly checked the available personnel and discussed the plan for executing the arrest warrant.



Some of the heads also conducted a site visit to the presidential residence after the meeting.



The police agency sent an official document to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on the Jan. 8, instructing them to ensure "lawful duty."



The document stated, "The heads of the 101 and 202 security units and the 22 security team must perform their duties lawfully in accordance with the police law and related regulations."



The 101 security unit is responsible for the presidential office building, the 202 security unit handles the outer security of the residence, and the 22 security team is in charge of close protection for the president.



The official document reportedly included a directive stating, "If there are requests for separate tasks or support from other agencies beyond general duties, they must be reported and followed according to the guidelines."



This is interpreted as a warning message not to respond if the security office requests support from the police security units when executing the second arrest warrant.



On Jan. 7, the security office sent a cooperation document to the police agency stating that it has command authority over the 101 and 202 security units.



At that time, the police agency clarified that the units do not fall under the command of the security office.



This has been Yeo So-yeon from the National Office of Investigation for KBS News.



