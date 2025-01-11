Ex-intelligence chief indicted

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution has arrested and indicted former Intelligence Command Chief Noh Sang-won, who was identified as a key figure behind the emergency martial law.



The prosecution believes that former Chief Noh conceived and directly commanded the Second Investigation Unit to investigate allegations of election fraud.



The prosecution has released documents while indicting former Intelligence Command Chief Noh Sang-won.



The documents contain personnel orders regarding the organization of the 'Second Investigation Unit,' which the prosecution views as a covert organization established to investigate allegations of election fraud.



It is reported that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun handed this document to the personnel planning officer at the Ministry of National Defense for personnel orders immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law.



[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 20, 2024: "The official name would be the Intelligence Command Investigation Unit 2, which is composed of controllable active-duty officers at the rank of company and field grade. It can be described as an illegal organization executing a coup."]



The documents released by the prosecution include personal details and mission descriptions of 68 individuals across four departments, including the command staff.



The prosecution believes that this 'Second Investigation Unit' was conceived by former Chief Noh Sang-won in collaboration with former Minister Kim.



About two months before the martial law was declared, former Chief Noh instructed Intelligence Command personnel, including then-Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, to select intelligence officers to be organized into the Second Investigation Unit. On the day of the martial law declaration, he reportedly called military generals to a hamburger restaurant near his home and said, "What bad things could the Minister ask us to do?" and "Just do what you are told," assigning them roles in the command of the Second Investigation Unit, according to the prosecution's assessment.



In particular, the prosecution reports that former Chief Noh gave specific instructions to Commander Moon after the declaration of martial law, including the occupation of the Election Commission office, the arrest of employees, and the takeover of the server room.



There are also statements indicating that he said, "I will handle Noh Tae-ak," and "Bring a baseball bat to the office."



The prosecution has also confirmed that former Chief Noh called Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command Division 1, who was dispatched to the Election Commission at the time, and instructed him to perform a server forensic analysis.



