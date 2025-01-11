Prosecution indicts Geuniinbeopsa

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution has ultimately indicted Mr. Jeon, known as "Geonjinbeopsa," without detention, after two requests for arrest warrants were rejected.



He is accused of receiving over 100 million won from a candidate for the local elections.



The prosecution explained that this was an unavoidable choice as the statute of limitations was approaching.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the details.



[Report]



Mr. Jeon, who was suspected of being involved in President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign during the last presidential election, is now under investigation.



The prosecution suspects that Jeon was involved in the Gyeongbuk Yeongcheon mayoral election during the 2018 local elections, which was even before the last presidential election.



He allegedly received over 100 million won as illegal political funds from a candidate who ran in the Yeongcheon mayoral primary of the Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the People Power Party.



[Jeon OO/Geonjinbeopsa/Yesterday: "(Did you receive 150 million won?) …."]



The prosecution sought an arrest warrant to secure Jeon's custody, but the court rejected it.



After conducting supplementary investigations, they applied for a warrant again, but the result was the same.



The court stated, "There is room for dispute as to whether a person who is not a politician can be considered a 'sole offender' under the Political Funds Act when receiving money under the pretext of delivery," and rejected the arrest warrant.



Failing to secure Jeon's custody, the prosecution has now indicted him without detention today (1.10).



They chose to indict him without detention as the statute of limitations was approaching, and it seems that a legal battle over the allegations will continue.



The prosecution is reportedly in possession of statements indicating that Jeon received money by leveraging his connections with People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Han-hong.



In the trial, it is expected that the key issues will revolve around whether Jeon actually delivered the money and whether there was any connection with lawmaker Yoon.



[Park Sang-jin/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "For example, if a school teacher receives funds to be used for a lawmaker friend's political activities without prior consultation with that friend, whether a crime is established against the teacher needs further examination."]



Lawmaker Yoon denied the allegations, stating, "Jeon only used my name for business and I have never received any money."



This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.



