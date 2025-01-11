U.S. unites for Jimmy Carter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who is evaluated as a president whose legacy shines even more after retirement, was held solemnly.



All five current and former U.S. presidents attended the ceremony.



Although the U.S. political landscape is as deeply divided as that of South Korea, on this day, they showed a dignified unity.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.



[Report]



The remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter are on their final farewell journey.



[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "He showed us what it means to be a practitioner of good work, a good and faithful servant of God and the people."]



In a ceremony honoring the late president's emphasis on peace and unity, all five current and former U.S. presidents were present.



Even President-elect Trump, who spread fake news about former President Obama's birthplace, and Obama, who loudly criticized Trump for undermining democracy, spoke amicably at the funeral.



When former President Bush entered, former President Obama stood up, and Bush even playfully tapped Obama's belly while greeting him.



Despite the political divisions and differing party affiliations, U.S. political leaders displayed dignified unity in the face of a significant event.



A eulogy written by former President Ford, who lost to Carter in the presidential election, was also revealed.



[Steve Ford/Son of Gerald Ford/Reading the eulogy: "By fate of a brief season Jimmy Carter and I were rivals but for the many wonderful years that followed friendship bonded us."]



The remains of former President Carter were returned to his hometown of Georgia, where he was buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, who passed away in 2023 after 77 years of marriage.



[Late Rosalynn Carter/2021 Anniversary Press Conference: "Along came Jimmy Carter and my life has been an adventure ever since. Thank you. I love you."]



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!