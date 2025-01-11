Hannam-dong residents in distress

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We previously reported on the situation near the presidential residence.



The overflowing trash and noise are causing distress for those affected, and reporter Go Ah-reum has the details.



[Report]



At an elementary school on the access road to the presidential residence, various slogans and placards are plastered on the pillars of the main gate.



The side road next to the school fence has become occupied by rally participants.



["Impeachment invalid! Impeachment invalid!"]



Although the police have set up a barricade to secure the school route, they cannot stop the continuous rally chants and songs throughout the day.



[School official/voice altered: "They come in and jump over the fences, so we have set this barricade up."]



The standoff, which began after the issuance of arrest warrants, has now exceeded ten days, threatening the daily lives of Hannam-dong residents.



[Shop owner in Hannam-dong: "They curse into the microphone, drink alcohol, and sit in front of the store causing a ruckus... Public urination is a given. The neighborhood has become a lawless land."]



The roads are filled with rally crowds, and the sidewalks are covered with piles of trash from food distribution, making it difficult for even one person to pass through.



Nearby office workers are also complaining that it is hard to conduct normal business.



[Office worker in Hannam-dong: "It's hard to focus. I think the arrest warrants need to be executed quickly. I hope the situation normalizes."]



Commuting to work and school, as well as going out in front of their homes, has become difficult.



With fewer customers, shop sales have plummeted.



[Shop owner in Hannam-dong/voice altered: "Even though it's (graduation) season, sales have dropped. It's too chaotic, so customers don't come. Some people want to come in and use the restroom."]



[Hannam-dong resident: "(It takes) less than 10 minutes to get to work, but if I walk, it takes almost 40 minutes. It's very embarrassing with so many foreigners around."]



As complaints from residents surged, the Seoul city government announced that it would provide trash disposal personnel in the Hannam-dong area and respond strictly to illegal activities by the protesters.



This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.



