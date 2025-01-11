News 9

Unsold homes surge outside metro

입력 2025.01.11 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The number of unsold homes shows no signs of decreasing.

In particular, there has been a sharp increase in unsold properties in regions outside the metropolitan area, where construction has been completed but sales have not occurred.

The fact that Shindonga Construction has applied for court receivership is causing a sense of crisis in the construction industry.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

A mixed-use apartment complex being built by Shindonga Construction.

It is scheduled for occupancy in July next year, but construction has been halted since Jan. 6.

[Construction Worker/Voice Altered: "(The construction) should obviously be halted. They said they applied for court receivership. The companies won't proceed."]

This apartment complex is 65% unsold.

With the construction halted, it has become difficult for the households that purchased units to avoid delays in moving in.

As several projects remain unsold, ShindongaConstruction ultimately could not overcome its financial difficulties.

[Shindonga Construction Official/Voice Altered: "There are several sites with unsold units. In the case of the Jinju Station townhouses, construction is complete, but sales have hardly occurred, leading to outstanding payments..."]

An apartment complex in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, which is still in the early stages of construction.

Out of over 700 units available, only 125 have applied, resulting in more than 80% shortfall.

[Real Estate Official/Voice Altered: "With the existing population, demand is limited, and there are almost no new residents coming in. We need people from outside, but they are not coming."]

The number of unsold homes nationwide has not decreased since surpassing 60,000 in 2022.

The situation is even more serious in the provinces.

The number of unsold homes after construction is completed, which is likely to become 'chronic unpaid money,' is increasing, with about 80% occurring outside the metropolitan area.

[Local Construction Official/Voice Altered: "Construction companies are mostly in a wait-and-see position. There's no guarantee that a second Shindonga won't emerge."]

The government's tax benefits, such as acquisition tax reductions to reduce unsold homes in the provinces, are also questioned for their effectiveness.

[Local Construction Official/Voice Altered: "The overall housing prices aren’t dropping. Only additional costs are being reduced. I don’t think this will have a significant impact."]

Last year, 29 construction companies went bankrupt, 25 of which were located outside the metropolitan area.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Unsold homes surge outside metro
    • 입력 2025-01-11 00:15:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

The number of unsold homes shows no signs of decreasing.

In particular, there has been a sharp increase in unsold properties in regions outside the metropolitan area, where construction has been completed but sales have not occurred.

The fact that Shindonga Construction has applied for court receivership is causing a sense of crisis in the construction industry.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

A mixed-use apartment complex being built by Shindonga Construction.

It is scheduled for occupancy in July next year, but construction has been halted since Jan. 6.

[Construction Worker/Voice Altered: "(The construction) should obviously be halted. They said they applied for court receivership. The companies won't proceed."]

This apartment complex is 65% unsold.

With the construction halted, it has become difficult for the households that purchased units to avoid delays in moving in.

As several projects remain unsold, ShindongaConstruction ultimately could not overcome its financial difficulties.

[Shindonga Construction Official/Voice Altered: "There are several sites with unsold units. In the case of the Jinju Station townhouses, construction is complete, but sales have hardly occurred, leading to outstanding payments..."]

An apartment complex in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, which is still in the early stages of construction.

Out of over 700 units available, only 125 have applied, resulting in more than 80% shortfall.

[Real Estate Official/Voice Altered: "With the existing population, demand is limited, and there are almost no new residents coming in. We need people from outside, but they are not coming."]

The number of unsold homes nationwide has not decreased since surpassing 60,000 in 2022.

The situation is even more serious in the provinces.

The number of unsold homes after construction is completed, which is likely to become 'chronic unpaid money,' is increasing, with about 80% occurring outside the metropolitan area.

[Local Construction Official/Voice Altered: "Construction companies are mostly in a wait-and-see position. There's no guarantee that a second Shindonga won't emerge."]

The government's tax benefits, such as acquisition tax reductions to reduce unsold homes in the provinces, are also questioned for their effectiveness.

[Local Construction Official/Voice Altered: "The overall housing prices aren’t dropping. Only additional costs are being reduced. I don’t think this will have a significant impact."]

Last year, 29 construction companies went bankrupt, 25 of which were located outside the metropolitan area.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스
KBS는 올바른 여론 형성을 위해 자유로운 댓글 작성을 지지합니다.
다만 이 기사는 일부 댓글에 모욕・명예훼손 등 현행법에 저촉될 우려가 발견돼 건전한 댓글 문화 정착을 위해 댓글 사용을 제한하고 있습니다.
여러분의 양해를 바랍니다.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법 마련해야”…<br>갈등 해소 위한 첫 중재

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법 마련해야”…갈등 해소 위한 첫 중재
박종준 전 경호처장 13시간 <br>경찰 조사 후 귀가 “사전구속영장 가능성 열어둬”

박종준 전 경호처장 13시간 경찰 조사 후 귀가 “사전구속영장 가능성 열어둬”
“노태악은 내가 처리”…<br>드러난 ‘제2수사단’ 실체

“노태악은 내가 처리”…드러난 ‘제2수사단’ 실체
부산 바다도 얼었다…<br>최강 한파에 전국 ‘꽁꽁’

부산 바다도 얼었다…최강 한파에 전국 ‘꽁꽁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.