Noh Sang-won tied to martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Until now, the side of former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun has stated that former Commander Noh Sang-won was not related to the emergency martial law and only played a simple advisory role.



However, the prosecution believes that former Commander Noh, who is a civilian, played an unofficial role and was deeply involved in military personnel matters and the planning of martial law.



Next, we have reporter Jin Sun-min.



[Report]



The side of former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun claimed today (1.10) at a press conference that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won is not his 'unofficial advisor.'



They argued that he only provided advice related to intelligence operations.



However, the prosecution has determined that former Commander Noh Sang-won, as a civilian, was deeply involved in military personnel matters and the planning of martial law.



In particular, during the emergency martial law, Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who deployed troops to the election commission, was subject to disciplinary review last September due to the 'intelligence leak incident', but it is said that former Minister Kim Yong-hyun retained him based on advice from former Commander Noh.



[Democratic Party Member Park Sun-won & Intelligence Command Moon Sang-ho/Dec. 10, 2024: "(Did you know through Noh Sang-won and Kim Yong-hyun that the intelligence commander would be retained?) This is the first time I am hearing this."]



Subsequently, former Minister Kim instructed Commander Moon Sang-ho to "assist Noh Sang-won well," and the prosecution has concluded that directives from former Commander Noh were regarded as equivalent to ministerial directives by the intelligence leadership.



According to the prosecution's investigation, former Commander Noh visited the National Defense Minister's residence over 20 times starting three months before the martial law.



From three days before the declaration of emergency martial law, he visited the residence daily.



The prosecution believes that the two conspired together to plan the martial law.



After the declaration of martial law, a special operations officer from the intelligence service was assigned to protect former Commander Noh, and it was investigated that one intelligence captain was responsible for his duties.



During the prosecution's investigation, it is reported that former Commander Noh refused to comment on contents in his handwritten notebook, such as 'kill' and 'induce North Korea's attack.'



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!