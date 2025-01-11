Advanced healthcare tech at CES

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If you can know your health status just by looking in the mirror, and if you can get injections without pain, it would definitely be helpful.



Reporter Gye Hyun-woo introduces advanced healthcare technologies that appeared at the world's largest electronics show, CES.



[Report]



This mirror that people are closely examining can show the risk of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory levels just by looking at your face.



I will show my face to check my health status.



Here, my heart rate and blood pressure are displayed.



It shows that my sleep and activity levels are lacking.



[Shin Yi/Employee of AI Health Company: "We detect the color change on your face and this is filled on the AI model that we have. There are plenty of data sets, including 6,000 testers."]



There is also healthcare technology that reduces pain.



Although the needle is not visible, it is indeed a syringe.



A laser can forcefully push liquid to inject medicine into the body.



An AI-powered cane that integrates navigation technology can be useful for visually impaired individuals.



["Take me to a coffee shop. (I found five addresses. I will sort it based on distance.)"]



It is lightweight and provides voice guidance to the destination.



This CES also highlights the progress of Korean startups.



This robot checks if fruits are ripe and even harvests them.



[Park Seong-ho/CEO of AI Agriculture Company: "I directly taught it over 70 types of colors. For apples, it classifies whether it is Hongro based on color to decide on harvesting."]



A device that treats tinnitus using virtual reality technology won the top innovation award, and a program where AI agent acts as a tutor to help solve problems and manage progress was also showcased.



Broadcast technology that expands performance screens with AI to provide an experience as if you are on-site is also being developed by Korean companies at CES, creating the future with technology.



This is KBS News Gye Hyun-woo from Las Vegas.



