Advanced healthcare tech at CES
If you can know your health status just by looking in the mirror, and if you can get injections without pain, it would definitely be helpful.
Reporter Gye Hyun-woo introduces advanced healthcare technologies that appeared at the world's largest electronics show, CES.
[Report]
This mirror that people are closely examining can show the risk of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory levels just by looking at your face.
I will show my face to check my health status.
Here, my heart rate and blood pressure are displayed.
It shows that my sleep and activity levels are lacking.
[Shin Yi/Employee of AI Health Company: "We detect the color change on your face and this is filled on the AI model that we have. There are plenty of data sets, including 6,000 testers."]
There is also healthcare technology that reduces pain.
Although the needle is not visible, it is indeed a syringe.
A laser can forcefully push liquid to inject medicine into the body.
An AI-powered cane that integrates navigation technology can be useful for visually impaired individuals.
["Take me to a coffee shop. (I found five addresses. I will sort it based on distance.)"]
It is lightweight and provides voice guidance to the destination.
This CES also highlights the progress of Korean startups.
This robot checks if fruits are ripe and even harvests them.
[Park Seong-ho/CEO of AI Agriculture Company: "I directly taught it over 70 types of colors. For apples, it classifies whether it is Hongro based on color to decide on harvesting."]
A device that treats tinnitus using virtual reality technology won the top innovation award, and a program where AI agent acts as a tutor to help solve problems and manage progress was also showcased.
Broadcast technology that expands performance screens with AI to provide an experience as if you are on-site is also being developed by Korean companies at CES, creating the future with technology.
This is KBS News Gye Hyun-woo from Las Vegas.
입력 2025-01-11
