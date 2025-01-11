Gov’t apologizes for medical gap

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has officially apologized for the medical vacancy situation that has been ongoing for nearly a year since last year.



To facilitate the return of resigned residents to hospitals, special measures such as postponing military enlistment will be implemented.



First, we have reporter Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



The heads of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, who oversee the 'increase in medical school admissions', bowed their heads together.



It has been 11 months since the announcement of the increase in medical school admissions, and the confusion in the medical community continues, causing significant inconvenience to the public.



[Lee Joo-ho/Minister of Education: "We feel sorry for the public who are facing worry and inconvenience due to the prolonged departure of resident doctors."]



To the resigned residents, they expressed regret and condolences, stating that the contents of the emergency martial law proclamation were completely different from government policy.



At the same time, the government also presented a carrot approach.



Resigned residents are not allowed to return to the same hospital and specialty within a year, but exceptions will be made to open the way for them.



[Lee Joo-ho/Minister of Education: "In cases where they return to the hospital and specialty they trained in before resignation, we will apply special measures to exempt them from these regulations..."]



Residents automatically become subject to military enlistment upon resignation, but if they return, their enlistment will be postponed so they can serve as duty officers after completing their training.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok also expressed his apologies and regret to the medical community and medical students, emphasizing the importance of dialogue.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We will not neglect our efforts to persuade and consult with those who have differing opinions during this (medical reform) process."]



In the political arena, there are proposals to resume the consultative body with the ruling party, physicians, and the government, which was suspended at the end of last year.



The government's efforts to resolve the medical vacancy situation are accelerating ahead of the admission of new medical students in March.



This is KBS News Kim Seong-soo.



