Gov’t proposes med school review

[Anchor]

The government has taken a step back, stating that next year's medical school enrollment can be discussed from scratch.

However, the medical community has not yet made a significant statement.

Continuing with the report is reporter Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok gathered ministers from the social sector to address the medical workforce shortage.

He stated that he would engage in dialogue with the medical community regarding the size of next year's medical school enrollment.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "The expansion of medical school enrollment for 2026 can also be flexibly discussed from a zero base."]

If we combine last year's leave of absence students and the new students entering in March, this year's first-year medical students total 7,500.

In response to the new president of the medical association's question about whether medical education can be conducted this year, the government signaled that it could reduce next year's enrollment.

[Cho Kyu-hong/Minister of Health and Welfare: "Educational conditions and the circumstances of each school have emerged as very important variables. So, we need to consider these factors sufficiently..."]

The medical community remains cautious.

The newly launched executive board of the Korean Medical Association has decided not to take any position after much deliberation.

Medical residents have shown limited response to the government’s special training measures and military service deferrals.

[Former Resident/Voice Altered: "Despite the ability to defer military service, first-year residents aren’t returning. I don’t think significant changes will result from these special measures."]

Medical school professors argue that since there has already been an increase this year, next year should actually see a reduction from the original enrollment numbers.

[Choi Chang-min/Chairman of the Medical Professors Association Emergency Response Committee: "We need to adjust this in consultation with the medical community. We believe that we need to reduce it, given the current situation."]

The Korea Severe Disease Association, a patient organization, welcomed the government's proposal for enrollment discussions and urged the medical community to return to the medical field.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

