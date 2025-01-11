News 9

Student attack shocks Tokyo

입력 2025.01.11 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

An incident occurred at a prestigious private university in Tokyo, Japan, where a student wielded a blunt object, injuring eight people during class.

The perpetrator, who was subdued at the scene, is a Korean female student, who stated that she acted impulsively after being ignored.

Tokyo, reporter Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

Ambulances are lined up waiting at the once peaceful university campus.

Police officers move busily in front of the classroom, cordoned off with security tape.

Around 3:40 PM today, at Hosei University's Tama Campus, considered one of Japan's prestigious private universities, a female student attacked eight other students in the classroom with a blunt object.

[Witness Student: "About two female students were holding their necks, bleeding."]

As startled students fled, the classroom turned chaotic, and two staff members subdued the perpetrator and handed her over to the police.

Five male students and three female students were injured and transported to the hospital.

[Witness Student: "Everyone was surprised and went to the back of the classroom. They were trying to get away from the perpetrator. It was a situation where no one knew what was happening."]

Japanese media reported that the perpetrator, who was caught at the scene, is a 22-year-old female Korean student belonging to the university's Department of Sociology.

This student reportedly admitted to the crime during police questioning, stating that she was angry after being ignored during a group meeting, which led her to commit the act.

However, the specifics of how she was ignored have not been disclosed.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Student attack shocks Tokyo
    • 입력 2025-01-11 00:15:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

An incident occurred at a prestigious private university in Tokyo, Japan, where a student wielded a blunt object, injuring eight people during class.

The perpetrator, who was subdued at the scene, is a Korean female student, who stated that she acted impulsively after being ignored.

Tokyo, reporter Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

Ambulances are lined up waiting at the once peaceful university campus.

Police officers move busily in front of the classroom, cordoned off with security tape.

Around 3:40 PM today, at Hosei University's Tama Campus, considered one of Japan's prestigious private universities, a female student attacked eight other students in the classroom with a blunt object.

[Witness Student: "About two female students were holding their necks, bleeding."]

As startled students fled, the classroom turned chaotic, and two staff members subdued the perpetrator and handed her over to the police.

Five male students and three female students were injured and transported to the hospital.

[Witness Student: "Everyone was surprised and went to the back of the classroom. They were trying to get away from the perpetrator. It was a situation where no one knew what was happening."]

Japanese media reported that the perpetrator, who was caught at the scene, is a 22-year-old female Korean student belonging to the university's Department of Sociology.

This student reportedly admitted to the crime during police questioning, stating that she was angry after being ignored during a group meeting, which led her to commit the act.

However, the specifics of how she was ignored have not been disclosed.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법 마련해야”…<br>갈등 해소 위한 첫 중재

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법 마련해야”…갈등 해소 위한 첫 중재
박종준 전 경호처장 13시간 <br>경찰 조사 후 귀가 “사전구속영장 가능성 열어둬”

박종준 전 경호처장 13시간 경찰 조사 후 귀가 “사전구속영장 가능성 열어둬”
“노태악은 내가 처리”…<br>드러난 ‘제2수사단’ 실체

“노태악은 내가 처리”…드러난 ‘제2수사단’ 실체
부산 바다도 얼었다…<br>최강 한파에 전국 ‘꽁꽁’

부산 바다도 얼었다…최강 한파에 전국 ‘꽁꽁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.