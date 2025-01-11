Student attack shocks Tokyo

동영상 고정 취소

An incident occurred at a prestigious private university in Tokyo, Japan, where a student wielded a blunt object, injuring eight people during class.



The perpetrator, who was subdued at the scene, is a Korean female student, who stated that she acted impulsively after being ignored.



Tokyo, reporter Hwang Jin-woo.



[Report]



Ambulances are lined up waiting at the once peaceful university campus.



Police officers move busily in front of the classroom, cordoned off with security tape.



Around 3:40 PM today, at Hosei University's Tama Campus, considered one of Japan's prestigious private universities, a female student attacked eight other students in the classroom with a blunt object.



[Witness Student: "About two female students were holding their necks, bleeding."]



As startled students fled, the classroom turned chaotic, and two staff members subdued the perpetrator and handed her over to the police.



Five male students and three female students were injured and transported to the hospital.



[Witness Student: "Everyone was surprised and went to the back of the classroom. They were trying to get away from the perpetrator. It was a situation where no one knew what was happening."]



Japanese media reported that the perpetrator, who was caught at the scene, is a 22-year-old female Korean student belonging to the university's Department of Sociology.



This student reportedly admitted to the crime during police questioning, stating that she was angry after being ignored during a group meeting, which led her to commit the act.



However, the specifics of how she was ignored have not been disclosed.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



