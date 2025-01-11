Third day of LA wildfire

News 9

[Anchor]

Wildfires in the Los Angeles area of the western United States have been ongoing for three days.

The rate of containment remains slow, and the flames are spreading uncontrollably.

There are increasing casualties, and concerns are rising over air pollution caused by smoke.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.

[Report]

The raging wildfire spreads like flowing lava.

The flames burn fiercely, seemingly ready to engulf firefighting helicopters.

The fire that started in the LA area has continued for three days.

Despite efforts to contain it, the fire suppression rate in the hardest-hit Pacific Palisades area is still only at 6%.

The city ravaged by the flames has turned into ruins.

The fire subsided only after consuming everything in the town.

[Jess Williams III/Resident of Altadena, LA: "I’m looking for things that my mom asked me to come and look for, but I haven’t found anything yet."]

So far, an area more than 50 times the size of Yeouido has burned in the LA area, over 180,000 people have evacuated, and 10 confirmed deaths have been reported.

[Shari Shaw/Family member of a wildfire victim in LA: "I opened the front door and I just yelled in. Victor, we got to get out. This is it. We have to get out. The fire's here. And I didn’t hear him say anything. I heard him say nothing."]

Due to the wildfire, air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels, prompting a warning across the entire LA area, and there are concerns about possible contamination of the water supply.

The strong winds that have spread the fire seem to be weakening somewhat, but they are forecasted to strengthen again, making containment efforts challenging.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

