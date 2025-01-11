News 9

Pear-less Lunar New Year gift sets

입력 2025.01.11 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Many people are preparing fruit gifts for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

This year, it may be difficult to find gift sets that include pears.

Due to the impact of last year's heatwave, the price of pears has risen significantly, leading to their replacement with other fruits.

Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the details.

[Report]

A large supermarket ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Three large, good-quality pears cost 26,000 won.

Individually sold pears are priced over 12,000 won each.

Consumers buying pears for ancestral rites hesitate several times due to the price.

[Kim Cheol-sook/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "It's too expensive. I keep reaching for it and then pulling back. Since it's for the rites, I usually spend less, but I have to buy it even if it's a bit expensive."]

The price of pears has risen because many pears were damaged during last summer's unusually long heatwave, significantly reducing the supply.

Even in the large-scale discount events that started ahead of the New Year, pears are excluded.

The government has even requested retailers to create 'pear-less' gift sets for the New Year.

[Kim Jong-gu/Director of Food Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "Mixed fruit sets of apples and pears are the most popular gift sets. However, since there are not many pears, I hope that pear gift sets can be replaced with other fruits as much as possible."]

The average consumer price of pears is 4,200 won, which is a 27% increase compared to this time last year.

This is in contrast to apples, which have decreased by more than 10% compared to last year.

Retailers are offering gift sets that include other fruits instead of pears.

In this large supermarket, orders for apple gift sets under 50,000 won have increased nearly fourfold compared to last year's New Year.

[Baek Jong-cheol/Supermarket Sales Manager: "Compared to pears, which have risen significantly in price from last year, apples are relatively cheaper, so many people are looking for apple gift sets."]

The supply situation of apples and pears has changed compared to last year's New Year.

This highlights the impact of rapidly changing climate conditions.

KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pear-less Lunar New Year gift sets
    • 입력 2025-01-11 00:15:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Many people are preparing fruit gifts for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

This year, it may be difficult to find gift sets that include pears.

Due to the impact of last year's heatwave, the price of pears has risen significantly, leading to their replacement with other fruits.

Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the details.

[Report]

A large supermarket ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Three large, good-quality pears cost 26,000 won.

Individually sold pears are priced over 12,000 won each.

Consumers buying pears for ancestral rites hesitate several times due to the price.

[Kim Cheol-sook/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "It's too expensive. I keep reaching for it and then pulling back. Since it's for the rites, I usually spend less, but I have to buy it even if it's a bit expensive."]

The price of pears has risen because many pears were damaged during last summer's unusually long heatwave, significantly reducing the supply.

Even in the large-scale discount events that started ahead of the New Year, pears are excluded.

The government has even requested retailers to create 'pear-less' gift sets for the New Year.

[Kim Jong-gu/Director of Food Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "Mixed fruit sets of apples and pears are the most popular gift sets. However, since there are not many pears, I hope that pear gift sets can be replaced with other fruits as much as possible."]

The average consumer price of pears is 4,200 won, which is a 27% increase compared to this time last year.

This is in contrast to apples, which have decreased by more than 10% compared to last year.

Retailers are offering gift sets that include other fruits instead of pears.

In this large supermarket, orders for apple gift sets under 50,000 won have increased nearly fourfold compared to last year's New Year.

[Baek Jong-cheol/Supermarket Sales Manager: "Compared to pears, which have risen significantly in price from last year, apples are relatively cheaper, so many people are looking for apple gift sets."]

The supply situation of apples and pears has changed compared to last year's New Year.

This highlights the impact of rapidly changing climate conditions.

KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법 마련해야”…<br>갈등 해소 위한 첫 중재

최상목 “여야 합의 특검법 마련해야”…갈등 해소 위한 첫 중재
박종준 전 경호처장 13시간 <br>경찰 조사 후 귀가 “사전구속영장 가능성 열어둬”

박종준 전 경호처장 13시간 경찰 조사 후 귀가 “사전구속영장 가능성 열어둬”
“노태악은 내가 처리”…<br>드러난 ‘제2수사단’ 실체

“노태악은 내가 처리”…드러난 ‘제2수사단’ 실체
부산 바다도 얼었다…<br>최강 한파에 전국 ‘꽁꽁’

부산 바다도 얼었다…최강 한파에 전국 ‘꽁꽁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.