AJGA golf tour comes to Korea

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) youth tournament, which has produced world-class golf stars such as Park In-bee, will be held in South Korea for the next five years starting this year.



Pacific Links Korea announced that it has signed a business agreement with the AJGA to host a youth series tournament in the country for five years, applying the tournament's point system and other systems as they are.



This provides an opportunity for our players to qualify for the U.S. finals through the points they earn in this tournament.



The AJGA tournaments have produced world-class golfers such as Park In-bee, Nelly Korda, and Justin Thomas.



