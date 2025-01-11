Basketball chief re-elected

동영상 고정 취소

The professional basketball league is recovering some popularity, but basketball still has a long way to go and many challenges ahead.



Non-athlete background chairman Kwon Hyuk-woon has successfully been re-elected as the president of the basketball association, taking on the role once again.



We can see national team head coach Ahn Jun-ho, men's national team coach Seo Dong-cheol, and re-elected chairman Kwon Hyuk-woon.



Kwon Hyuk-woon, who is the chairman of IS Group and not a former player, has successfully been re-elected today and will lead the basketball association until 2028.



The Korean Basketball Association has announced key pledges, including the introduction and promotion of a division promotion-relegation system for Korean basketball, and boosting the national team's performance in international tournaments through the naturalization of Stevenson, son of Moon Tae-jong.



