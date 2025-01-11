News 9

Acting president's mediation plan

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

Ahead of the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, concerns are rising over potential physical clashes between law enforcement agencies, prompting Acting President Choi Sang-mok to propose a political mediation plan.

He requested the establishment of a special investigation law that does not contain any unconstitutional elements.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has presented a solution to the extreme confrontation between the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the National Security Office.

He stated, "The ruling and opposition parties should agree to establish a special investigation law that does not have any unconstitutional elements."

He explained that "it is difficult to find a way out of the conflict between the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the National Security Office within the current legal framework," and that if such a special investigation law is established, the extreme confrontation between the two agencies will naturally be resolved.

Until now, he has maintained a principled stance that there should absolutely be no physical clashes regarding the execution of the arrest warrant, but this is the first time he has proposed a specific mediation plan.

Acting President Choi also explained that in order to maintain Korea's credibility, "all matters must be resolved through democratic procedures," which is why he is demanding an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

Earlier, on Dec. 31, Acting President Choi raised concerns about the monopoly of the opposition party's recommendation rights for special prosecutors and the vast scope of investigations while requesting a reconsideration of the special investigation law regarding the charges of insurrection and the special investigation law concerning First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Dec. 31: "Since the special investigation system is an exceptional system under the principle of separation of powers in the Constitution, I believe that stricter standards are necessary."]

He has again requested the establishment of a special investigation law without unconstitutional elements, indicating that he would not exercise veto power if the special investigation law comes to the government through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

As Acting President Choi presents the special investigation law as a solution, there is interest in whether the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will halt its attempts to execute the arrest warrant.

If the special investigation office is launched, all related investigations will be transferred to the special investigation office, effectively halting the investigations by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

