Respiratory diseases surge

[Anchor]



Respiratory diseases are a growing concern.



Currently, four respiratory diseases are spreading simultaneously.



First, the flu is spreading the fastest.



In the first week of this year, the number of suspected flu patients reached 99.8 per 1,000 people, which is more than 13 times higher than four weeks ago.



This is the highest level in eight years.



At the same time, COVID-19 has also shown a clear increase in hospitalization rates recently,



and the number of patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections has increased for nine consecutive weeks before decreasing for the first time last week.



Additionally, the detection rate of the human metapneumovirus, a respiratory disease spreading in China, has also increased.



The next one to two weeks are expected to be the peak of the outbreak.



Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has investigated how to prevent it.



[Report]



A pediatric hospital in Seoul is bustling with respiratory disease patients and their guardians.



This teenager, who has been suffering from cough and high fever, visited the hospital after being diagnosed with type A flu.



[Jung Ji-a/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "I started coughing this morning, so I checked my temperature again, and it was over 39 degrees a little while ago…."]



Since the advisory was issued on Dec. 20, the flu outbreak has been led by adolescents and children.



Recently, with the cold wave causing a rapid drop in temperatures, two types of flu are simultaneously spreading, resulting in over 1,400 hospitalized patients.



The RSV, which is currently spreading, can cause severe complications such as pneumonia in infants and immunocompromised individuals.



With the Lunar New Year holiday, when movement is concentrated, just three weeks away, four respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, are spreading widely.



[Song Jong-geun/Pediatrician: "The trend of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which affects many infants, is also increasing significantly, and the human metapneumovirus circulating in China is expected to have a significant impact on our country later."]



Health authorities are urging people to hurry up with flu vaccinations and to strictly follow preventive measures such as hand washing and ventilation.



High-risk groups should wear masks in enclosed spaces and refrain from gatherings for the time being.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



