Medalist's daughter follows suit

[Anchor]



Do you remember Jeon Sang-kyun, the former national weightlifter who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year after a 12-year wait?



Thanks to his father's bronze medal spirit, his promising weightlifter daughter Jeon Hee-soo also made a name for herself with her outstanding performance last year.



Now, reporter Kim Hwa-young has heard the story of a father and daughter dreaming of becoming the first weightlifting medalists together.



[Report]



Thirteen years have passed, but the fourth-place record at the London Olympics still left Jeon Sang-kyun with a sense of regret.



However, with the doping detection of the third-place athlete Ruslan Albegov, he won the bronze medal in Paris last year, unable to contain his overwhelming emotions.



What made 2024 even more special was the performance of his daughter Jeon Hee-soo, who picked up the barbell following her father.



Jeon Hee-soo, who made a name for herself by sweeping silver medals at the World Junior Weightlifting Championships last September, set a new Korean record at the National Sports Festival and was selected for the adult national team she had dreamed of, stepping onto the world championship stage alongside Paris Olympic silver medalist Park Hye-jung.



[Jeon Hee-soo/Gyeongbuk Physical Education High School: "I felt good for about a week after being selected for the national team. Hye-jung unnie, as a senior, pointed out some of my shortcomings and helped me..."]



The rapid growth of the 18-year-old high school student is thanks to in the countless repetitions of intense training.



There were many times when it was tough, but each time, the determination not to give up was instilled by watching her father, Jeon Sang-kyun.



[Jeon Hee-soo/Gyeongbuk Physical Education High School: "Both my parents were national team athletes, and my dad even won an Olympic bronze medal, so I think that had the biggest influence. Seeing that made me more determined."]



There were many moments when he wanted to dissuade her, which reflects the father's honest feelings.



However, Jeon Sang-kyun has now become one of his daughter's most ardent supporters.



[Jeon Sang-kyun/Former National Weightlifter: "(As a father, do you feel a bit sorry or worried?) When I come to the weightlifting gym, I can't come as a dad. I have to come as a senior, and if I come as a dad, I won't be able to watch at all."]



For the grand dream of becoming the first father-daughter Olympic medalists in weightlifting, they keep training through each day of 2025, sometimes as weightlifting seniors and juniors, and sometimes as father and daughter.



[Jeon Sang-kyun/Father/Former National Weightlifter: "I hope that through out her athletic career, she can achieve her goals without getting seriously injured."]



[Jeon Hee-soo/Daughter/Gyeongbuk Physical Education High School: "Thank you for giving me detailed advice when I ask about my posture and things like that."]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



