News 9

SK Knights maintains sole lead

입력 2025.01.11 (01:06)

[Anchor]

In the matchup between the 1st and 2nd place teams in professional basketball, SK Knights defeated Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to maintain its sole lead.

Despite the absence of key player Kim Sun-hyung, their signature fast breaks and solid defense still stood out.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

The clash between first-place SK and second-place Hyundai Mobis, separated by just one game, was as intense as expected.

Hyundai Mobis Lee Woo-seok blocked Ahn Young-jun's shot and roared, while SK guard Oh Jae-hyun scored on his third attempt with unwavering determination.

[Commentary: "Oh Jae-hyun is doing great. (Wow, this is pure willpower.)"]

The contrasting styles of the two teams added to the excitement.

While SK showcased its unique "running basketball" with fast breaks, Hyundai Mobis countered with high-precision outside shots, characteristic of the league's top scoring team.

The fierce competition saw players fall countless times on the court, culminating in a decisive final fourth quarter.

With just over 10 seconds left in the game, Hyundai Mobis, trailing by four points, saw their shots repeatedly miss the rim, while SK's Jameel Warney managed to calmly sink free throws to seal the victory.

Despite the injury to their main player Kim Sun-hyung, SK celebrated a sixth consecutive win in what was dubbed a "preview of the championship."

[Oh Jae-hyun/SK Guard: "(Kim) Sun-hyung coming back means I can play well in my position, so I hope he returns quickly so we can become an even stronger team."]

True to the matchup of popular teams, over 4,500 spectators gathered at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium to enjoy the thrilling contest, even on a weekday.

The "ace" Kim Nak-hyun led KOGAS Pegasus to a resounding victory over DB Promy with a score of 84:61.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

공지·정정

