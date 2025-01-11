NSO members under police investigation

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Seong-hoon, the acting head of the National Security Office, did not respond to the police's third summons today (Jan. 11) following the resignation of former head Park Chong-jun.



The police are reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for Deputy Chief Kim.



Meanwhile, Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President, was investigated by the police today.



The first report is by Shin Ji-soo.



[Report]



Kim Seong-hoon, the Deputy Chief of the National Security Office, took over the leadership role following the resignation of former head Park Chong-jun.



After failing to appear on the 4th and 8th, he did not show up today despite the police's request for attendance.



The National Security Office stated, "At this serious time, as the acting head of the National Security Office, I cannot leave my post regarding the presidential security duties for even a moment," explaining the reason for his absence.



The police are considering applying for an arrest warrant for Deputy Chief Kim, who has repeatedly failed to respond to attendance requests.



On the other hand, Lee Jin-ha, the head of the Security and Safety Division, one of the members in command, appeared today and was investigated.



When asked by reporters if he acknowledged the allegations, he did not respond and headed to the investigation room.



[Lee Jin-ha/National Security Office Security and Safety Division Chief: "(Why did you respond to the second investigation? You did not respond to the first investigation.) ..."]



Former head Park Chong-jun also appeared for police questioning today, following his appearance yesterday.



As the responses of the National Security Office's leadership to the police's attendance requests diverge, there are analyses suggesting differing opinions regarding the execution of arrest warrants.



On the other hand, it is reported that the joint investigation team is considering re-executing the arrest warrant for President Yoon after detaining a member of the National Security Office's leadership, indicating that there is an opinion that responding to the police investigation is to prevent a leadership vacuum.



[Park Seong-bae/Lawyer/Former Police Officer: "If a suspect responds to a request for attendance, it becomes quite difficult to conduct an emergency arrest or apply for an arrest warrant."]



Meanwhile, the police summoned Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President, today as a suspect in a rebellion case.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



