NSO internal bulletin posting deleted

[Anchor]



In the meantime, it has been confirmed that there was a post uploaded to the internal bulletin board of the Security Office, pointing out the illegality of obstructing the execution of a warrant.



However, this post was reportedly deleted at the direction of Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Security Office.



This is an exclusive report by Shin Ji-hye.



[Report]



Today (Jan. 11), a three-page post was uploaded to the internal network accessible only to Security Office employees.



It stated that "the execution of an arrest warrant by investigative agencies is considered a legitimate act in the course of duty" and that "the use of physical force against it constitutes obstruction of official duties."



It also mentioned that the issue of the legality of the arrest warrant for President Yoon has been resolved by the statement of the Chief of the Court Administration.



[Cheon Dae-yeop/Chief of Court Administration/Jan. 7: "For trials conducted in accordance with proper procedures, we should respect that, and disputes regarding it should be resolved within the procedures, which I believe is the essence of our rule of law."]



The post also argued that "the execution of a warrant by investigative agencies cannot be seen as a 'threat to the protected person' under the Security Act and should be complied with."



The author emphasized that "blocking the execution of a warrant under the pretext of protecting the residence is also difficult to recognize as a 'legitimate act'."



It has been reported that Kim Seong-hoon, who is classified as 'uncompromising', expressed his intention to obstruct the illegal execution of the warrant, while the post uploaded had opposing content.



As soon as this post was shared, Kim ordered its immediate deletion.



However, the head of the department to which the author belongs refused, and ultimately, it was confirmed that a staff member in charge of IT forcibly deleted the post.



With a second warrant execution approaching, it seems that there is a controversy over legality even within the Security Office.



Former Chief Park Chong-jun, whose resignation was accepted, was also confirmed to be aware of the 'illegality' controversy, as he reviewed whether obstructing investigative personnel with a 'human shield' was lawful.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



