News 9

NSO internal bulletin posting deleted

입력 2025.01.11 (22:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the meantime, it has been confirmed that there was a post uploaded to the internal bulletin board of the Security Office, pointing out the illegality of obstructing the execution of a warrant.

However, this post was reportedly deleted at the direction of Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Security Office.

This is an exclusive report by Shin Ji-hye.

[Report]

Today (Jan. 11), a three-page post was uploaded to the internal network accessible only to Security Office employees.

It stated that "the execution of an arrest warrant by investigative agencies is considered a legitimate act in the course of duty" and that "the use of physical force against it constitutes obstruction of official duties."

It also mentioned that the issue of the legality of the arrest warrant for President Yoon has been resolved by the statement of the Chief of the Court Administration.

[Cheon Dae-yeop/Chief of Court Administration/Jan. 7: "For trials conducted in accordance with proper procedures, we should respect that, and disputes regarding it should be resolved within the procedures, which I believe is the essence of our rule of law."]

The post also argued that "the execution of a warrant by investigative agencies cannot be seen as a 'threat to the protected person' under the Security Act and should be complied with."

The author emphasized that "blocking the execution of a warrant under the pretext of protecting the residence is also difficult to recognize as a 'legitimate act'."

It has been reported that Kim Seong-hoon, who is classified as 'uncompromising', expressed his intention to obstruct the illegal execution of the warrant, while the post uploaded had opposing content.

As soon as this post was shared, Kim ordered its immediate deletion.

However, the head of the department to which the author belongs refused, and ultimately, it was confirmed that a staff member in charge of IT forcibly deleted the post.

With a second warrant execution approaching, it seems that there is a controversy over legality even within the Security Office.

Former Chief Park Chong-jun, whose resignation was accepted, was also confirmed to be aware of the 'illegality' controversy, as he reviewed whether obstructing investigative personnel with a 'human shield' was lawful.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NSO internal bulletin posting deleted
    • 입력 2025-01-11 22:28:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the meantime, it has been confirmed that there was a post uploaded to the internal bulletin board of the Security Office, pointing out the illegality of obstructing the execution of a warrant.

However, this post was reportedly deleted at the direction of Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Security Office.

This is an exclusive report by Shin Ji-hye.

[Report]

Today (Jan. 11), a three-page post was uploaded to the internal network accessible only to Security Office employees.

It stated that "the execution of an arrest warrant by investigative agencies is considered a legitimate act in the course of duty" and that "the use of physical force against it constitutes obstruction of official duties."

It also mentioned that the issue of the legality of the arrest warrant for President Yoon has been resolved by the statement of the Chief of the Court Administration.

[Cheon Dae-yeop/Chief of Court Administration/Jan. 7: "For trials conducted in accordance with proper procedures, we should respect that, and disputes regarding it should be resolved within the procedures, which I believe is the essence of our rule of law."]

The post also argued that "the execution of a warrant by investigative agencies cannot be seen as a 'threat to the protected person' under the Security Act and should be complied with."

The author emphasized that "blocking the execution of a warrant under the pretext of protecting the residence is also difficult to recognize as a 'legitimate act'."

It has been reported that Kim Seong-hoon, who is classified as 'uncompromising', expressed his intention to obstruct the illegal execution of the warrant, while the post uploaded had opposing content.

As soon as this post was shared, Kim ordered its immediate deletion.

However, the head of the department to which the author belongs refused, and ultimately, it was confirmed that a staff member in charge of IT forcibly deleted the post.

With a second warrant execution approaching, it seems that there is a controversy over legality even within the Security Office.

Former Chief Park Chong-jun, whose resignation was accepted, was also confirmed to be aware of the 'illegality' controversy, as he reviewed whether obstructing investigative personnel with a 'human shield' was lawful.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…<br>정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사

지휘봉 쥔 경호처 차장, 3번째 불출석…정진석 비서실장도 경찰 조사
[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시

[단독] 경호처 내부망에 “영장 막으면 위법”…경호차장이 ‘삭제’ 지시
유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…<br>“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”

유튜버·카톡 고발 놓고 충돌…“내란선전 안돼”·“입틀막 검열”
우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”

우크라, ‘생포된 북한군’ 2명 영상 공개…“한국어로 소통중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.